Joey Kramer’s Wife Dies: Aerosmith Fans React to Heartbreaking News

Following the news that Linda, the wife of Aerosmith bandmate Joey Kramer, has passed away, the rock band’s fans take to social media to react to the heartbreaking announcement.

As previously reported, the Aerosmith drummer’s rep revealed that his wife passed away on June 22nd at the age of 55. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time. PEOPLE reported that the Aerosmith bandmate and Linda got married in 2009 and he described her as the love of his life. Her obituary shared, “Linda loved Joey deeply and his well-being and happiness were her top priority.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their sympathy with Kramer during this difficult time. “So sad about Joey Kramer’s wife!” One fan shared. “She was so young. Heartbroken for Joey.”

Another fan tweeted, “My deepest condolences to Joey Kramer and the family, my heart breaks for them all. All the best to the guys in Aerosmith in this very difficult time. May she rest in peace.”

Linda’s death comes just three months after Kramer announced he was taking a leave of absence from Aerosmith. In a statement, the long-running music group declared, “He has regrettably made the decision to sit out the band’s concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times. He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith.”

Aerosmith Pauses Las Vegas Residency Tour After Lead Singer Steven Tyler Has a Relapse in His Sobriety

Aerosmith also had to cancel their Las Vegas Residency shows in May. This was after lead singer Steven Tyler was admitted for treatment after relapsing in his sobriety. This happened after recent surgery. The rock group shared, “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Aerosmith also revealed that it will continue out the 2022 dates starting in September. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

According to PageSix, Aerosmith’s lead singer is now out of rebab and is doing “amazingly” well post-treatment. The rocker previously spoke about how his bandmates initially intervened on him in 1998. He told Haute Living in December 2019, “It took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. ”

However, he got over the situation. “But today, because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”