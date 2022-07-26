John Mayer Announces Concert to Benefit Montana Community After Historic Floods at Yellowstone National Park

Guitarist and songwriter John Mayer announced on his Instagram page a series of concerts to benefit the Montana communities after historic flooding ravaged parts of the state earlier this summer.

Mayer will host Rise for the River, three benefit concerts that will take place at Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana. The special concerts will take place throughout August.

“Cause a little bit of summer…” Mayer wrote alongside the announcement. “Announcing Rise For The River, three great-big-very-small-shows in Livingston, MT to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on. I’m blown away by the generosity of my friends @bobweir and @davechappelle and can’t wait to celebrate this awesome community with those who share my love for it. Don’t be mad if the tickets sell out (they may be gone by the time you read this) but do text “Flood22” to 41444 if you care to contribute.”

What Does Mayer Have in Store?

On night one Mayer will play alongside his Dead and Company cohort Bob Weir. Together with the rest of the band, Dead and Company tours the country to celebrate the music of the Grateful Dead. Mayer fills in the shoes of guitar idol Jerry Garcia but brings his own style to the band’s sound. Bob Weir is one of the Grateful Dead’s founding members. Weir took Mayer under his wing to ensure the Dead’s music never stops.

The next night of Rise for the River will feature Mayer headlining alongside a performance from comedian Dave Chappelle. The guitarist has a long friendship with Chappelle who remains popular even while his career is surrounded by controversy.

The final night will see Mayer headline his own solo show. The proceeds from the performances will go to both immediate needs for the area. As well as long-term clean-up solutions and rebuilding efforts.

Helping Montana

Mayer has called Montana his home for well over a decade. In an official statement, Mayer said, “I want to help give love and strength to a community that has always given me the same.”

The destruction from flooding caused the indefinite closing of Yellowstone National Park. Mayer noted the state “thrives on tourism” and encouraged everyone to come and see what he’s working to repair and preserve.

“Though the park is closed, other incredible landmarks and businesses remain open for business. And the area is safe, beautiful and still well worth visiting,” Mayer wrote in his post. “I write today with a plea. If you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans. Please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them. If you’re still making summer plans, please consider making a visit to Livingston Montana or a town nearby. I will be there after this tour is over and I look forward to seeing you there. I am planning some really amazing events that you won’t want to miss.”

Tickets sold out within moments of the announcement. But if you’d like to donate to the flood relief efforts, text FLOOD22 to 41-444.