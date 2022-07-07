John Mayer Reveals His Dad Suffered Medical Emergency, Cancels Dead & Company Show

John Mayer is currently on tour with Dead & Co. The band canceled a performance on Wednesday at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s Dead & Company concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center is canceled. Tickets will be refunded automatically at the original point of purchase. The remaining Dead & Company tour dates are unaffected,” a post from the band’s Instagram account revealed.

John Mayer clarified the cancellation via his Instagram stories.

“This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care,” he said.

He had to be with his dad and he wasn’t making the show.

“He is now fairly stable,” Mayer continued. “And we will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can’t play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs.”

There are no further updates on Richard Mayer’s current condition.

John Mayer joined Dead & Co. in 2015. The band is a continuation of the Grateful Dead, which dropped their original moniker when founding bassist Phil Lesh declined to continue touring with the band. The touring act now consists of founders Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann. Mayer lends guitar and vocals to the newly formed band. Oteil Burbridge has often handled bass duties. Burbridge notably performed with the Allman Brothers Band in addition to his solo work.

Mayer performed “Althea” on the Late Late Show with Bob Weir in 2015 and that set the collaboration in motion. Since that performance, the union has remained intact. The new project happened in spite of the Fare Thee Well shows with Lesh in 2015. John Mayer continues to record and perform as a solo artist.

John Mayer with Dead & Co. in 2022

Dead & Co. will return to the road this weekend with or without Mayer. It’s fluid. But the show will go on.

They’ll return to the road at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va. on July 8. There are four dates beyond that one on the current run. The band hits Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 10. They’ll follow that with a visit to The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa. on July 12. They conclude this tour with a pair of dates at the home of the New York Mets. Dead & Co. performs at Citi Field in New York City on July 15 & 16. Learn more about ticket information for all remaining dates on the Dead & Co. calendar by visiting their website.

It seems they’ll finish the run with or without John Mayer. If his father recovers, John Mayer will likely return to the tour.