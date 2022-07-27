John Rich Blasts Inflation, Rising Gas Prices in America: ‘We’re on the Wrong Track in This Country’

Country music performer John Rich stated on the Fox News show Outnumbered that President Joe Biden was successful in uniting the country. However, not in the way the current commander in chief had intended, according to Rich. The country crooner believes that current policies have led to inflation and high gas prices.

John Rich seems bemused by how he feels Biden has united Americans. “What he’s done has stepped so far outside the bounds of political differences that now it’s hitting everybody on daily things that they deal with,” he said. The place everyone can find common ground is their wallet, according to Rich. “Gas prices don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican. When you go and buy a dozen eggs and you’re like, ‘how much are these eggs?’ And then you’re going to Costco and going, ‘You know what? I’m going to buy the big bulk stuff.’ That affects everybody, too. So, listen, he said he was going to bring unity,” Rich joked.

John Rich went on to bring up a poll he claims he noticed recently. “I saw the poll earlier this month that said, was it 88% of Americans said that we’re on the wrong track in this country. That’s quite a feat to get 88% of Americans to agree on anything. But Joe did it,” he quipped. “Good job, Joe. He did bring unity, and now we’re unified that we don’t like what’s going on.”

John Rich has been outspoken politically for some time now

John Rich is making waves with a new single he released last week. Rich released his song “Progress” Friday on social network platforms Truth Social and Rumble. Within a few hours, it rose to the top of the Apple iTunes song chart. The song’s lyrics include several direct messages challenging the views of liberals.

﻿“Felt good to beat the machine today:) Thanks to all of you for the massive support! We are making good #Progress #NumberOne #Worldwide,” he tweeted.

John Rich has been outspoken about political issues for some time now. Last year, Rich took issue with musicians who avoid taking a public stance on politics. He tweeted, “There are many conservative country music singers that just won’t say anything to push back against the ideologies that aim to erase what they care about. Why? You know why. I hope soon we see them start to speak up. The country music industry is out of touch with the audience.”

Rich is no stranger to associating himself with conservative political figures. At the end of 2021, he appeared on camera with The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, whose media company is based out of Nashville. He’s also a frequent guest on Fox News programs.