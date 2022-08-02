John Rich’s New Single Is Outperforming Beyonce Song on iTunes Without Major Record Label Backing

Country singer John Rich released his latest single “Progress” at the end of July and, despite a lack of support from major record labels, the new song rapidly achieved the No. 1 spot on iTunes. Now, almost two weeks later, “Progress” continues to dominate Apple’s charts, even beating out Queen Beyonce’s “Break My Soul.”

According to OutKick, John Rich’s single continued its impressive reign on Sunday. John Rich released the song without, as stated, a major record label, but also without what the outlet deemed “fawning puff pieces” and a massive social media campaign.

Instead, John Rich released the song to former United States President Donal Trump’s platform Truth Social. It also made its debut on the video platform, Rumble.

Rich’s non-traditional release of the song came as the country music star vowed to stop supporting “woke” record labels. His choice to promote “Progress” on Truth Social and Rumble came as he feared what a traditional release might mean for the song.

Following the release of his latest single, John Rich spoke out about traditional social sharing platforms and music streaming giants.

“When I’m talking about them shutting down our voices, I’m talking about Twitter and YouTube and Facebook. And I thought, you know what, I’m gonna reach out to Truth Social and reach out to Rumble because they still allow free speech over there.”

Rich’s comments come as many mainstream social media companies and streaming platforms have taken a more socially-aware approach to entertainment.

John Rich’s ‘Progress’ Tops Charts Within Hours of Release

John Rich released his single progress through non-traditional means on Friday, July 22nd. And, despite, or because of, its political lyrics, it skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes within a matter of hours. In addition to Beyonce, the song outperformed artists like Lizzo with her anthem “About Damn Time” and Billie Eilish’s “TV.”

Taking to Twitter, John Rich said of the massively successful release, “Felt good to beat the machine today,” adding, “Thanks to all of you for the massive support! We are making good #Progress.” The country star also added the hashtags, “NumberOne” and “Worldwide.”

In speaking about the risky release itself, considering a lack of major professional backing, John Rich previously said, “Here I am with no record label, no publisher, no marketing deal. I just got a song that speaks to a lot of people, and Truth and Rumble pushed it out there.”

He concluded, “I’m really proud of what we did today.”

Sitting among the Top 5 alongside John Rich and Beyonce is America’s Got Talent darlings, Chapel Heart. Chapel Heart, a dynamic trio of Black women, has begun paving its way into the country music industry following an electric audition last week. The group even won over living legend Dolly Parton with a new take on her classic song, “Jolene.” Take a listen here.