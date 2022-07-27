John Rich’s New Single Skyrockets to No. 1 on Apple iTunes Charts After Unconventional Release

After vowing to shun “woke” record labels, Country singer John Rich took an unconventional approach to release his most recent single. And now, the song is sitting at No. 1 on Apple iTunes.

Rich dropped the single titled Progress on the social media alternatives Truth Social and Rumble on Friday. And within hours, it soared to the top of the charts—beating out new music releases by Kate Bush, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish.

Felt good to beat the machine today:) Thanks to all of you for the massive support! We are making good #Progress #NumberOne #Worldwide pic.twitter.com/8qaWGBrKGd — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 23, 2022

“Felt good to beat the machine today:),” Rich posted on Twitter following the feat. “Thanks to all of you for the massive support! We are making good #Progress #NumberOne #Worldwide.”

Because the lyrics are political in nature, Rich, an outspoken conservative, believed that record labels and radio stations would turn down Progress. So instead of taking that chance, he decided to experiment with a social media release instead. And while he had faith that his song would get traction, he was shocked by how quickly it topped the charts.

“Here I am with no record label, no publisher, no marketing deal,” he told Just the News. “I just got a song that speaks to a lot of people, and Truth and Rumble pushed it out there. And man, I’m really proud of what we did today.”

John Rich Believes the Alternative Sites Align With His Politics

The song speaks to what John Rich considers “to be the dismantling of our country.” And he named the tune with the idea that all of the negative work is being done “under the banner of ‘progress.'”

As the single opens, Rich sings, “There’s a hole in this country where its heart used to be. And Old Glory’s divided, on fire in the streets. They say Building Back Better will make America great…If that’s a wave of the future, all I’ve got to say.”

The song also preaches about “shutting down our voice,” which is why he steered clear of the more traditional social media sites as he dropped Progress.

“When I’m talking about them shutting down our voices, I’m talking about Twitter and YouTube and Facebook,” he continued. “And I thought, you know what? I’m gonna reach out to Truth Social and reach out to Rumble because they still allow free speech over there. Why would I launch this song on the platforms that I’m railing against in the lyrics?”

With his instant success, Rich believes that social media is the “path forward” in his career and the careers of like-minded artists. But he’s also focused on getting small Country stations to support his music.

“There’s a few good ones in there,” he said. “And when I say good, I mean, you know, lean conservative. They want free space, they want artists to be heard. But there’s a big [contingent] of them that do not like anybody bucking their woke system.”