John Travolta Rocks Out With Tommy Lee at Mötley Crüe Concert

John Travolta visited his friend Tommy Lee in Jacksonville, Fla. during the holiday weekend. The actor stopped by the Motley Crue stadium tour at caught some of the performance from backstage. He shared a photo of himself with Lee to social media.

“Tommy, thank you for the greatest night in Rock ‘N’ Roll. Motley Crue at its best. Love you tons,” Travolta captioned the post.

Several other celebrities were happy to see the duo together.

“So awesome,” said guitar legend John 5.

“My sweet angels,” chimed in Pauly Shore.

Some fans were surprised to see the unlikely connection between the two.

“Wow, John didn’t know you were a Motley Crue fan,” one commenter added.

“I love this friendship,” said another.

John Travolta added video of himself taking in the Motley Crue classic “Shout at the Devil” from side-stage. He zoomed in on his pal Tommy Lee. Lee is soldiering on through the massive tour after breaking his ribs. It’s just one of the issues that has given the tour problems this summer. Bret Michaels of Poison, which is also on the bill, was rushed to a Nashville-area hospital ahead of the stop at Nissan Stadium. Michaels returned for the Jacksonville show.

The lineup for the tour is outstanding. It also includes Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Lee’s condition has forced him to take breaks during shows and allow someone to fill in for a few songs. He remains determined to give it his best.

John Travolta Supporting Friends in 2022

John Travolta’s visit to the Motley Crue show to support his ailing friend isn’t the first time he’s backed friends this year. Some tributes came for the recently departed. He paid his respects to Ray Liotta. He also remembered his late wife Kelly Preston in a post on Mother’s Day.

Earlier this year, Travolta offered support to his Pulp Fiction co-star, Bruce Willis, when Willis revealed his aphasia diagnosis. John Travolta and Willis reunited recently to film Paradise City. The movie remains scheduled for release and is listed as “In Production” by IMDb. Stephen Dorff and Blake Jenner also star in the film directed by Chuck Russell.

Motley Crue Stadium Tour Rolls On

Motley Crue’s stadium tour continues throughout the summer. Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are scheduled to perform on all dates. Five new dates were recently added. The tour hits Toronto on August 8, Indianapolis on August 16, Vancouver on September 2, Edmonton on September 4 and Las Vegas on September 9. The Las Vegas date is currently the final one. With the NFL kicking off around that time, that will likely remain. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at Motley Crue’s website.