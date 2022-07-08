Jon Bon Jovi Sells His Luxurious Manhattan Condo for Whopping $22 Million

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi is making headlines for the sale of his luxurious Manhattan condo. The condo, located in an extremely ritzy neighborhood of New York City, sold for a staggering $22 million.

The Bon Jovi lead singer yielded a profit off his sale. In 2017, the musician bought the place for $18.94 million. The luxurious condo has terrific views of Manhattan’s famous skyline. It also boasts state-of-the-art amenities.

According to online property sites, the $22 million asking price boils down to $5,575 per square foot! The condo has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It boasts 3,951 square feet. The condominium’s building possesses a top-notch security team. Also, it has five-star amenities everywhere, especially the fitness center with a 75-foot swimming pool, steam rooms, whirlpool, golf simulator, and treatment rooms. The building offers 24-hour concierge and maintenance services. Additionally, the building houses a garden and reflection pool, a small screening room, a dining room with a chef’s kitchen, a resident lounge, a playroom, and storage areas.

Jon Bon Jovi’s Incredible Manhattan Condo

The condo’s building is situated near the most coveted real estate in Manhattan. It’s next to Highline Park, Hudson River Park, the Chelsea Art Gallery District and tons of opportunities for engagement with dining, nightlife, entertainment, and art activities.

The residence has a private vestibule entry and elevator. The condo owns a huge 40-foot living room with Juliette balconies. Then, there’s an eat-in kitchen with balcony access that offers panoramic views of the skyline.

Jon Bon Jovi’s master bedroom suite offers terrific corner views. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide a compelling touch. The master bedroom has a custom-fitted walk-in closet and an ornate master bathroom. The bathroom features white and gray marble, millwork, mosaic detailing, and heated floors. The shower is encased in beautiful glass.

Other bedrooms in the condo include huge closets and attached bathrooms with smooth finishes. There’s a cute powder room with a marble mosaic floor. All the appliances are sleek and top-of-the-line, such as the LG washer and fully-vented dryer. Oak hardwood floors line and thick baseboards line the interior. There’s zoned climate control with the condo’s impressive four-pipe HVAC system.

Is the Rocker’s Son Going to Follow in His Footsteps?

However, the lavish Manhattan condo he just sold isn’t his only luxurious property. Jon Bon Jovi also owns a massive $43 million property in Palm Beach. The estate is sprawling and surrounds many of Palm Beach’s other famous celebrities.

Recently, Jon Bon Jovi’s son revealed that he doesn’t have plans to enter the music industry. The rock legend’s son has plans to become an actor instead of a musician. In an interview, he said:

“I think I’ll leave that to my dad! There’s really no following the act there,” Jake Bongiovi said.

Jake added, “There was always music playing in the house growing up, all different types of genres from all different types of worlds. But what spoke to me were the people on the screen, not the voices through the speakers.”