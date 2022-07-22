Jon Pardi Releases Another New Song Off of Next Album, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

Jon Pardi releases another track from Mr. Saturday Night. This time its the title track. This is the third track that we’ve heard from the album. The album is Pardi’s fourth.

“So many great songs,” Jon Pardi captioned an Instagram post teasing the latest single.

“Last Night Lonely” has been burning up country radio for a while. That’ll be on the new album. So will “Fill Er Up.” Mr. Saturday Night is out on September 2. According to Jon Pardi’s Instagram, he “literally just finished” the album on June 15. That same week, he visited the Grand Ole Opry to perform “Last Night Lonely.”

Pardi also teamed up with Midland for a track titled “Longneck Way to Go” that was released in June. That one is on Midland’s The Last Resort: Greetings From.

Earlier this year, Jon Pardi said that the vibe of the new album is “all over the place.”

“It’s really easy when you ask out group what can we not live without,” he said. “Then the list fills up really quick.”

“I can’t even tell you the vibe of the record, because it’s all over the place right now,” he continued. “But that’s the way we like our records. We bring it in. We get all these songs. Then we get the final lists and it’s like, ‘Now we can talk about it.'”

The album has 14 tracks. Presumably this is the last one we’ll hear until the full thing drops in a few weeks.

Jon Pardi on the Road in 2022

Jon Pardi has been on the road most of the year. The “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” Tour is rolling on, and its next stop is in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center on Friday, July 22. It then moves on to the scenic Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Ore. on Saturday, July 23. He’ll mix in a couple of festivals and states fairs throughout the year, including Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 11 and the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on August 18. There’s also Night in the Country Carolinas in Mill Spring, N.C. on August 26.

His own tour continues all the way through October 1, where it will conclude at Ascend Amphitheater beside the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tenn. For his own trek, Pardi will be supported by Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. He has three dates beyond that run. There’s the Midland County Horseshoe Arena in Texas on October 13. Then he’s at Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico on October 14. The final date of the year is at Way Out West Fest in El Paso on October 15. Check out all of the dates on his calendar and get ticket information at his website.