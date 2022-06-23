Justin Timberlake Roasted for Awkward ‘Hokey-Pokey’ Dance Moves

We can’t verify that Justin Timberlake was doing the hokey pokey at the recent Something in the Water Festival in Washington, D.C. We can’t verify that he wasn’t doing the hokey pokey, either.

Because frankly, no one really knows what dance Mr. Timberlake was performing last weekend.

It appears the famous “Rock Your Body” singer was attempting the “Beat Ya Feet” dance. The “Beat Ya Feet” dance is a Washington, D.C. staple, and local fans at the festival quickly pointed out Timberlake’s awkward movements online.

Timberlake, who recently made news when he reunited with Chris Stapleton for a ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ performance in Los Angeles, seemed to be enjoying himself onstage. However, because his dancing was reminiscent of the “hokey pokey,” Twitter users were quick to point out the striking similarities.

Justin Timberlake said “DC beat your feet” and proceeded to do the hokey pokey — Jodeci Joestar (@OnePunchMaad) June 19, 2022

Perhaps J.T. has been spending lots of time with his kids dancing to the “hokey pokey.”

However, another user commented on the incident, comparing Justin’s dancing with a cross-cultural affair. This user tweeted “Justin Timberlake dancing at #SITW is a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing…and no I won’t be explaining this any further.”

Other fans commented on Timberlake’s wardrobe choice to complement his subpar dancing. Timberlake rocked a green patterned button-down, khakis, and some orange sneakers for the concert. This Twitter user had some sharp words about Timberlake’s choice of khakis.

Justin Timberlake still thinking he has any swag left while wearing those Old Navy khakis on stage. pic.twitter.com/t9HPARo9HZ — Monalisaney81 (@monalisaney81) June 19, 2022

The “Beat Ya Feet” dance is synonymous with Washington, D.C. Because of that, some Twitter users commented that maybe Timberlake should avoid the District of Columbia. One account tweeted, “Justin Timberlake your DC pass is revoked until further notice” along with laughing emojis.

Regardless, most Twitter users had fun roasting the singer all in good fun. However, there were some logistical problems at the event that Twitter users addressed.

Issues at the Something in the Water Festival

Justin Timberlake wasn’t the only performer in attendance. Acts like Usher, Lil Baby, Tyler, the Creator, Dave Matthews Band, Anderson Paak, T.I., Pharrell, SZA, and many more performed as well.

However, the festival wasn’t all fun and games. Several attendees took to Twitter to air their grievances. One Twitter user voiced their concern about the event: “@sitw, I hope y’all have a come to Jesus moment tonight with the organizing team, so the rest of the festival will be well-organized…Too many people fainted, too many wrong set times, narrow roads, awkward entrance processes, just a 0/10 tonight #somethinginthewater.”

Other festival attendants reported overcrowding, as well. One attendant said, “the difference between this festival and other festivals is that it’s unsafe. It’s so overcrowded, you can’t get through the crowds. People are pushing through the crowds because they’re mad that they can’t get through. It’s just very narrow passageways.”

Along with Timberlake’s laugh-inducing dance, the lack of efficiency and safety protocols also gave festival-goers something to talk about.