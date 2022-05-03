Kacey Musgraves To Cover ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ on ‘Elvis’ Film Soundtrack

Six-time Grammy-winning country music artist Kacey Musgraves has recorded a version of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

The singer announced the news on Monday during a red carpet interview at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala, according to Variety. Musgraves was at the event with Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, and a few members of the biopic’s cast.

Can’t Help Falling in Love originated from another movie, Blue Hawaii, which starred The King. When Presley released the song, it began as a single. But it quickly rose to number 2 on US charts and 1 on British charts. Following the surge in popularity, the single became a standard that has been covered by 59 artists, including Musgraves.

Some of the most popular versions came from Perry Como, Ingrid Michaelson, Doris Day, Bob Dylan, U2, and Pearl Jam.

Aside from Musgraves’ single, the movie and RCA have given up very few details about the upcoming Elvis soundtrack. The only other teasers released are that Dojo Cat also recorded a rendition of Vegas, which blends in pieces of Hound Dog. And that tune will hit streaming services and radio waves on Friday (May 2).

Other than that, Elvis fans will have to wait until this summer to hear Kacey Musgraves’ version of the 1961 hit and learn what other songs and artists the record features. But according to RCA, which is The King’s original label, the tracks will include singers from a wide variety of genres.

Both the Elvis Biopic and Kacey Musgraves’ Cover Will Drop in Early Summer

After suffering multiple delays, the highly anticipated Elvis biopic will drop on June 24th, 2022.

Originally, the film was due in theaters in late spring. But after star Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID in 2020, Baz Luhrmann was forced to push the date. Then this past fall, another unknown snag caused Luhrmann to postpone the release by another two weeks. However, as of now, everything seems to be on track for next month’s premiere.

In the movie, Luhrmann takes a less obvious approach to portray the iconic king of rock and roll. Instead of showcasing Elvis in his prime like the other movies that follow his life, the director explains just how the singer rose to greatness. And he also highlights Elvis’s marriage with Pricilla. But one of the most covered topics is the difficult relationship the singer had with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The movie stars Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Pricilla Presley.