Kacey Musgraves Posts Sweet Photo With Willie Nelson Ahead of Palomino Festival

With the Palomino Festival set to take place this weekend in Pasadena, California, country music superstar Kacey Musgraves posts a sweet snapshot with Willie Nelson.

“So excited for the [Palomino Festival],” Kacey Musgraves stated in the tweet featuring the picture of her and Willie Nelson. She then tagged Nelson and wrote, “See you there.”

So excited for @palominopasa, @WillieNelson 💜 See you there pic.twitter.com/sSlsCkNk38 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) July 7, 2022

While speaking to John Spong on the “One By Willie” podcast in April 2022, Kacey Musgraves spoke about discovering Willie Nelson’s 1963 demo “Are You Sure.”

“I get into these wormholes,” Kacey Musgraves explained. “I’m a night owl, and I just get on YouTube, and then I just find myself like in the weirdest corners of the internet. I’m like, okay. And just when I think I’ve hit the furthest dark corner of the intent, I’m proved wrong.”

That’s when she discovered Willie Nelson’s demo. “But one of these nights, cruising around, I stumbled upon this Willie Nelson demo from 1963. I was like, ‘Whoa, what is this?’ And then, you know, got really obsessed with it.”

Kacey Musgraves then said shortly after discovering the demo, she and her crew went on tour with Willie Nelson. “It was a co-headlining tour where it was Willie and Alison Krauss. It was unbelievable every night.”

Musgraves went on to share that she spoke to Nelson about listening to his demo. “I said, ’Hey, do you ever sing that song anymore, ’Are You Sure’?’ And the look on his face was so surprised. He could not believe that I asked that question. And he goes, ’Are You Sure/ This Is Where You Want To Be’?’ I was like, ’Yeah, that song! Oh my God,’ she recalled. “He just pulls a guitar out, and he just strums, and he goes, ’Well, would you want to sing it with me?’”

Kacey Musgraves Talks Making a Duet With Willie Nelson

Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves spoke about how Willie Nelson offered her a track. However, he had one condition. He wanted to make the track into a duet. “He said, ‘Well, I’d love to sing on it with you, if you have me,’” Musgraves recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, alright, we’re doing it.”

Musgraves and Nelson recorded “Are You Sure” as a duet for her second studio album, “Pageant Material.” She then spoke about what it was like to work on the track together.

“We turned all the lights off in the studio and really kind of just got into a trippy mindset,” she went on to add. “And put down a version of that son. And then I got it to Willie, and he sang on it or whatever. His solo on that song kills me, still. I mean, it’s so out there.”