Kacey Musgraves Recalls ‘Impromptu Photo Shoot’ for First Single After It Goes 2X Platinum

Kacey Musgraves is celebrating a major achievement. Her first single, “Merry Go Round,” is certified double platinum. The track was on her 2013 debut, Same Trailer Different Park. It has now sold two million copies in the United States.

On the occasion, Musgraves reflects on the track and that time in her life. Check out her post below.

“I remember this moment so well. I believe it was 2011. My sister @kellychristinephoto and I had borrowed my grandpa’s car and were somewhere between Dallas and Ft. Worth when it broke down. In the heat, stranded along the side of the highway, we were delighted to remember that Kelly randomly had her camera with her. So naturally, we ventured out into the nearby field and did an impromptu photo shoot laughing and waiting for help to arrive. It ended up being the perfect photo for my first single and the song that started it all,” she began the post.

“It’s nice to know it wasn’t ‘too depressing’ and ‘too slow’ to jumpstart a ‘female country career,’ after all. But it was a chance I was willing to take and I am so glad I didn’t believe ’em. 2x platinum this week. (So were those bangs, woof.) My gratitude could consume the Texas sky – and then some. Thanks for riding with me,” Musgraves concluded.

Same Trailer Different Park was awarded the Grammy for Best Country Album in 2014. Nashville wasn’t always kind to the Golden, Tex. native, and she clearly remembers that. The Grammys took notice early. So did fellow Texan George Strait, who took asked for her support on his ‘Strait to Vegas’ residency early on.

Kacey Musgraves Hits it Big

Just six years later, Musgraves captured one of the most coveted trophies in music. She won Album of the Year at the Grammys in 2019 for Golden Hour. She also earned Grammys for the album’s first two singles, “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy.”

When she struggled with Nashville early in her career, another fellow Texan took her under his wing. Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves have quite a friendship now. They pair co-headlined the Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. earlier this month. It allowed them a chance to perform together. Nelson joined her onstage for a version of his own “On the Road Again.” She recognized her actual grandfather in the audience at the festival, and referred to Nelson as her “other grandpa.”

Kacey recorded a cover of the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the biopic this year. But she’s not doing much touring in 2022. Palomino Festival was a rare date this year. She’ll also be at Austin City Limits Festival in October. She also has a couple of dates in Japan. Check out her schedule at her website.