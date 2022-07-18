Kane Brown Announces New Album, ‘Different Man’

Kane Brown announced today that his third studio album, “Different Man”, will be released in late summer on September 9. The project’s new single, “Grand,” will drop this Friday (July 22). The 17-track collection will include recent No. 1 hit “Like I Love Country Music,” his co-produced cut “Whiskey Sour,” the No. 1, “One Mississippi,” and “Leave You Alone.” “Different Man” will also feature twelve additional songs.

The RCA recording artist made it official in a big way. Kane Brown partnered with CMT to become the first artist ever to have his official album cover unveiled on the Paramount Times Square Billboard. The album’s cover image was also selected in a unique fashion. Brown posted two potential pictures on his Instagram and asked fans to vote for their favorite. Brown shared a quick video of the billboard on his official Twitter.

Different Man. 9/9. Preorder on Friday pic.twitter.com/bcXxNWusBV — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) July 18, 2022

This fall, Kane Brown will launch his international “Drunk or Dreaming Tour,” which will include his first stops in Australia and New Zealand. It will also be his anticipated return to Canada and Europe. The tour will start on Sept. 17 in Melbourne, Australia.

Why “Different Man’ is the perfect title for Kane Brown’s next album

Brown has changed considerably in the past year. In 2021, he traveled (and sold out) all 29 NBA arenas plus launched 1021 Entertainment and Verse 2 Music. This is his joint venture label and music publishing agreement with Sony Music Nashville.

In a recent interview with Connect Savannah, Kane Brown opened up about how his music writing has leveled up. “I think it’s evolved. When we were working on it before the pandemic it was sort of going in one direction, but now it has sort of evolved into something new,” he said. However, Brown was tight-lipped about exactly what to expect with “Different Man.”

“I don’t want to give too much away just yet since it’s still coming together, but I love previewing music for my fans – it’s just something I’ve always done – and I love hearing their feedback. I’m excited to play some of the new music live,” he added.

The 28-year-old musician reflected on the many life changes he’s had since his debut album. “I think I’ve grown up a lot,” Brown said. “When I wrote my debut album I wasn’t married yet, I wasn’t a father yet, and there was also much I had to say that I hadn’t gotten to say yet to people, like with songs like ‘Learning.’ I’ve grown and learned since then but I still feel like deep down I am still the same person and want to connect people.”

Regardless of these changes, Kane Brown still loves being a Country Music ambassador. “I love being able to represent country music and am just motivated by whatever fuels you creatively as well. It’s always a new way to experiment that way any time you work with any artist from any genre.”