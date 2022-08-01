Kane Brown Invites Movie Star On Stage, Nails Backflip During ‘Grand’

Kane Brown is having a good time on the road. The “Whiskey Sour” singer invited Taylor Lautner on stage during a recent performance. Lautner is probably best known for his role in the Twilight series. But it was a little bit of a deeper memory that Brown reminded his followers. Check out Lautner’s acrobatics in the video from TikTok below.

“sharkboy out here doing backflips,” Kane Brown captioned the post.

He’s referring to the 2004 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D, in which Lautner portrayed “Sharkboy.” It was a classic for folks of a certain age, and Kane Brown was of that age when the film was released. The films also stars Taylor Dooley as “Lavagirl.” George Lopez and David Arquette are also in the movie.

Followers loved the “Sharkboy” reference.

“The fact that you referred to him as shark boy and not Jacob,” replied one follower, referencing the Twilight role.

“Team Jacob,” said another.

The video clip is soundtracked by Kane Brown’s new single “Grand.” It’s the latest track from his forthcoming album Different Man. The album will also include a few songs that have already proven hits for Brown. “Like I Love Country Music” and “Whiskey Sour” are also among the 17-track collection. It also includes “One Mississippi” and “Leave You Alone.” The album is due on September 9.

Kane Brown on Tour

Kane Brown is heading overseas for much of the remainder of the year. The ‘Drunk or Dreaming’ tour picks up in Melbourne. He has a handful of Australian dates before bringing the tour back to North America, north of the border. His Canadian run begins on December 1 in Ottawa. He’s in Canada for the remainder of December, including stops in Montreal, Toronto, Saskatchewan, Vancouver and Calgary. After the new year, he’ll head to Europe. He’ll have a ton of great support from Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker.

He will zip back into the United States for the Kane Brown Charity Concert in Cincinnati on October 28. You can check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.

If you can’t make the trip to Australia or Europe to see Kane Brown live, you’ll be able to do it from your couch on Wednesday. ABC will air a CMA Fest recap at 7 p.m. The telecast is hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King. It will include 30 performances from June’s festival in Nashville. Among those will be two of Brown’s hits from the new album, “One Mississippi” and “Like I Love Country Music.” There’s plenty more to love about the evening’s schedule. You can see an entire list of performances here.