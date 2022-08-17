kansas-forced-to-postpone-multiple-shows-due-to-covid-19

The classic rock band Kansas continues to be plagued by the virus COVID-19 while on their current United States tour. The “Carry On Wayward Son” band has postponed shows with Blue Oyster Cult this past weekend. This was after several members of the group and their traveling entourage tested positive for the virus. Although there were initial plans to perform on Thursday and Saturday, those concerts have been canceled.

On August 11th, Kansas postponed their show on August 12th in Decatur, Illinois. They also canceled their performance on August 14th in Louisville, Kentucky. Kansas took to their official Twitter to announce further cancellations earlier today.

This weekend’s KANSAS concerts in Decatur, IL and Louisville, KY are postponed. Please see the attached image for more details. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/PzUAdcIstK — KANSAS (@KansasBand) August 11, 2022

“Multiple individuals within the band Kansas and its touring organization have rested positive for, and are experiencing symptoms from, COVID-19,” the band’s tweet read. Kansas fans are in for a long wait for the make-up dates for the canceled shows. The Decatur event was postponed to Friday, May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, the Louisville performance will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Special guests for both shows have yet to be announced, but previous tickets will still be valid.

Kansas has canceled a number of shows this year due to illness

The group was set to play in Pittsburg, Kansas on Saturday, August 19th. They were then performing at Selma, Texas on Saturday, August 20 with .38 Special as special guests. Both shows were canceled since the venues could not relocate the gigs before the end of 2022. The Kansas tour is set to resume on Aug. 30 in Salem, Oregon at the Elsinore theatre.

Kansas fans in the state of Kansas have had poor luck with the band lately. In July, the group was set to perform at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, but the show was canceled after positive COVID-19 tests within the touring party. Due to this, the band also canceled a performance in Camdenton, Missouri. Back in January, the band postponed shows in Fort Worth, Texas and Fort Pierce, Florida after a member of the band fell ill.

The current lineup of Kansas is Phil Ehart, Rich Williams, Billy Greet, Ravid Ragsdale, Ronnie Platt, and Tom Brislin. Several of the members are in their 70s, a key risk group for COVID-19. Long-time frontman, Steve Walsh, retired from the band in 2014. Walsh and violinist Robby Steinhardt were the only original members of Kansas that weren’t from Topeka. The band is most commonly known for their two very successful singles, “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” Kansas had a run of three successive smash hit albums: Letoverture (1976), Point of Know Return (1977), and Monolith (1979). In July 2020, they released their most recent studio collection, The Absence of Presence.