Keith Urban Announces Country Superstar Will Join Him on ‘The Speed of Now’ World Tour

Last month, country music megastar Keith Urban launched the first dates of his 2022 world tour The Speed of Now. In launching the tour, the singer took to the road with rising star Ingrid Andress. Ingress is known for releasing the hit single, “More Hearts Than Mine” in 2020. Now though, the already dynamic set list will feature another of the genre’s superstars. Most recently, Keith Urban added Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard to the Fall 2022 leg of his current tour.

According to Taste of Country, Hubbard is set to join Urban and Andress on September 3rd this year. In a new statement, Keith Urban said, “I’m psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid [Andress] and me on the fall leg of my Speed of Now World Tour.”

Urban more excitedly continued, “It’s like some Ocean 11 s—t, and it’s gonna be a BLAST!!!!!”

Tyler Hubbard Joins ‘Speed of Now’ World Tour Amid Launching Brand New Solo Career

Keith Urban’s world tour coincides with the release of his brand new song “Brown Eyes Baby,” which the country singer released just last week. As per the outlet, “Brown Eyes Baby” marks Urban’s first new release of 2022.

Simultaneously, Tyler Hubbard has also launched what already appears to be a largely successful solo career. While Florida Georgia Line have not parted ways permanently, they are on what has been deemed an “indefinite hiatus,” which has, as a result, enabled Hubbard to release his own hit single, “5 Foot 9.” The sweet ballad was soon followed by another of Hubbard’s new releases, “35s.”

That’s just the beginning, however, with Hubbard promising that a lot of the new songs making their debut on his first solo album are intended to be played live. Given his new slot on Keith Urban’s world tour, we’re looking forward to hearing what the Georgia native has in store.

Keith Urban Says It Feels As Though He ‘Never Left’ Off Touring

Following the end of COVID-19 shutdowns, plenty of country music stars were anxious to get back out on the road. However, in a new statement, it seems no one was more excited than “God Whispered Your Name” singer Keith Urban.

During an appearance on the Today show, the veteran artist said, “It feels like we never left. It’s just like we played the week before.”

He further compared reigniting touring to sliding into a pair of well-worn boots. Though he did admit to the outlet that he was a bit nervous, having the ability to get lost in live music forges a bond between a singer and listeners like no other.

“I love playing, just love playing,” he continued. “[It’s] that perfect place of completely playing and completely lost in the moment.”