Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Speak Out About How Olivia Newton-John Played A Part In Their Marriage

Actress-singer Olivia Newton-John sadly passed away this week due to breast cancer. Her friends, family, and fans have spoken out about her passing. Most recently, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman shared how the icon played a part in their marriage.

Newton-John passed away earlier this week. Urban shared a photo of her, Kidman, and himself on Twitter with the caption: “Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness…and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you- Keith and Nic.”

Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness…and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you ❤️



– Keith and Nic pic.twitter.com/pKesZauyQr — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) August 9, 2022

Newton-John and Urban wrote a song together back in 2002, “Sunburnt Country.” The album the song appeared on was only released in Australia.

A few years later, Urban was being honored at the G’Day USA Gala, according to Taste of Country.

“I was then going to be honored at this event in Los Angeles, which turned out to be an event that my future wife was going to be honored at, as well,” Urban said to Taste of Country. “And you can choose somebody to do your introduction at this event, and I asked Olivia if she would do my introduction.”

This was the first time he and Kidman were in a room together, and when they later met, they instantly connected.

Friends and Family Remember Olivia Newton-John After Her Death

Many of Newton-John’s other friends and family have posted about her since her death as well.

Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement the day after she passed. He wrote: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

One of Newton-John’s most iconic roles was Sandy in “Grease.” Her on-screen love interest Danny was portrayed by John Travolta, who also posted about her passing. He posted a photo of Newton-John. The caption reads: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

From her iconic songs and performances to bringing together some of our favorite celebrity couples, Newton-John was a legend. Her family requests that donations be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.