Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share Steamy Kiss in Paris: WATCH

Country music star Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman have been married for 16 years. Urban recently talked about their time together and about raising their teenagers. Nicole marked the occasion, too.

They’re just as affectionate as ever after all of these years. It’s never been difficult to talk the two into a red carpet kiss. But Vogue captured an especially lengthy one at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall 2022 Fashion Show. Check out the clip that the magazine shared to its Instagram below.

“Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban share a moment of passion outside @Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture show. Nicole walked the runway of the show,” the post was captioned.

The event was in Paris. Nicole Kidman also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the trip to her own Instagram account.

That post had celebrity friends cheering Nicole Kidman on.

Naomi Campbell replied with a couple of heart emojis. While Kerry Washington added, “stunning!” Campbell also walked the runway at the fashion show with Kidman. Pop star Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian were also part of the show.

Keith Urban on the Road in 2022

Keith Urban has to get back to North America quickly. He’s back on the road this weekend. He’s at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 8 & 9. Then he returns stateside to Canandaigua, NY on July 10. He’ll perform at several sheds across the United State throughout the summer and he’ll hit arenas this fall. The fall dates include a hometown show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He always does it big at home. During one recent stop at the arena, he brought Nicole, Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood onstage throughout the evening. Underwood joined for their collaboration, “The Fighter.”

Maybe Nicole will pop up again somewhere along the way.

The United States dates wrap on November 5 in St. Paul, Minn. He’ll head to his native Australia for several dates in December. Good thinking, Keith. The weather’s nice back home in December.

For a full list of Keith Urban’s 2022 tour dates and for ticket information, visit his website.

What’s Coming for Nicole Kidman?

Nicole Kidman received an Oscar nomination for “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for her work on Being the Ricardos. Kidman portrayed the iconic Lucille Ball in the 2021 Aaron Sorkin drama. This year, she appeared in the critically acclaimed The Northman alongside Alexander Skarsgård.

She’s teaming up with another fellow Australian, Baz Luhrmann for her next project. It will be a television adaptation of his film appropriately titled Australia. The miniseries from the Elvis director will be titled “Faraway Downs.” There is not yet a release date.