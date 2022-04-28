Keith Urban Left Stunned When ‘The Voice: Australia’ Contestant Auditions With One of His Songs

During a recent episode of The Voice: Australia, Keith Urban learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery when a young country music hopeful sang a rendition of Wild Hearts during auditions.

The contestant named Freddie Bailey took the stage on Sunday night. And as soon as he broke out those first few chords, Urban knew exactly where the song was going. The four-time Grammy winner immediately began dancing and lip-synching along to Bailey’s impressive take on the new classic.

Wild Hearts is Urban’s most recent single. And the lyrics are an ode to everyone who is getting out there and chasing their dreams, just like 17-year-old Bailey.

So, to help Bailey have a chance at stardom, Keith Urban hit the coveted The Voice: Australia buzzer to signify that he was more than willing to give the teen a spot on his team. Coaches Jess Mauboy and Rita Ora also turned their chairs. But Guy Sebastian stayed put.



“First of all, lousy song choice. I don’t know what you were thinking,” the 54-year-old teased. “No, thank you so much for singing that song.”

But Urban didn’t stop at giving Bailey a shot on The Voice: Australia. He also joined him for a quick duet and he gave the kid a guitar solo. And when he was finished, Keith Urban handed the contestant his guitar pick to make the night even more special.

Keith Urban is a Coach on The Voice in Australia, Not the US

And for those of you who are wondering, no, Keith Urban is not coaching on the same show as Blake Shelton. We say that because last week, Urban shared an Instagram picture alongside his Aussie castmates. And the sight made the internet frantic.

“The gang is back together,” he captioned. “And a new season of @thevoiceau kicks off tonight at 7:00!”

For some reason, Urban’s followers didn’t realize that Australia has its own version of The Voice. So people automatically assumed that Urban was stealing Shelton’s chair in the US.

“Where is Blake?” one fan commented. “Won’t be the same without him…. i love Keith Urban…but Blake is the man king of the voice…”

Shelton is the longest-running star on The Voice. And he’s also the most winningest coach with eight champions in the books.

“What gang? Where is Blake?” another follower asked. “Keith is my fav but where is Blake?” someone else added.

Luckily, there were a few dedicated people in the comment section that were willing to respond to all the misguided assumptions, though. And with their help, the chaos died down rather quickly.

“Read the info people,” one Keith Urban fan wrote. “This is the Voice Australia!!!!”