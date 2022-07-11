Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Going Nuts Over This Photo From Her ‘Kellyoke’ Project

Kelly Clarkson is teasing a new EP called Kellyoke. The six-track collection is inspired by the popular segment on her television show. For years, she’s covered several songs in the segment. This EP has six such cover versions.

She posted a tease for a track recently ahead of the release. It’s a cover of “Queen of the Night” by Whitney Houston. Check it out below.

“Happy Friday night y’all! Check out my cover of Queen of the Night! From my very first demo at 17 years old to my first kellyoke album #WhitneyHouston for the win!” she captioned the post.

Fans aren’t just loving the track; they’re loving Kelly Clarkson’s look in the album artwork.

“Beautiful,” said one fan. “Gorgeous,” from another. “LOOKIN BEAUTIFUK AS USUAL,” said another.

But fans also noticed a subtle word play in Kelly’s caption.

“‘my first kellyoke album’ DOES THAT MEAN WE’RE GETTING MORE IN THE FUTURE????” noted one fan in the comments.

Kellyoke dropped on June 9 and fans seem to love it. It’s an eclectic mix of music. In addition to the Whitney Houston cover, there’s a version of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.” There’s also a Roy Orbison tune called “Blue Bayou” and a Billie Eilish tracked called “Happier Than Ever.” Kelly Clarkson has eclectic taste and she’s flexing that on her “first” Kellyoke album.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

‘Kellyoke’ is just a small part of Kelly Clarkson’s wildly successful daytime talk show. She recently took home a couple of awards at the Daytime Emmys to validate that success. Clarkson took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. She also won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

The award for the show came over The Drew Barrymore Show, Hot Ones, Live with Kelly & Ryan and The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna. She took home the hosting award over Drew Barrymore, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush of The Today Show and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest of Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Those awards brought the show’s total to 13 Daytime Emmy Awards overall, and it’s only been on the air for three years. The show debuted in September of 2019. Kelly Clarkson stepped into the role from her spot as a coach on The Voice. As changes have been announced for the upcoming season of the singing competition, fans are speculating if she may return to the series. Fans have always loved her relationship with Blake Shelton on the show. She even recently took some playful shots at Shelton on her show. Maybe they’re stirring the rivalry back up. Blake will surely be there waiting for her return if it happens.