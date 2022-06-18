Kelly Clarkson Gives Fans Look at Epic Throwback Pic With Three Female Country Music Icons

Faith Hill was recently a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show, and Clarkson was more than excited about showing off some sentimental throwback pics she brought.

As viewers see, Clarkson revealed an epic picture featuring some of country music’s most iconic women. In addition to Hill, the snap showed a younger Clarkson with other country music greats such as Shania Twain and Reba McEntire.

As Clarkson recalls, she had attended one of the “Any Man of Mine” singer’s concerts with McEntire, who was Clarkson’s mother-in-law at the time. During the event, Faith Hill was also in attendance. Without any warning, the “American Idol” winner found herself standing face-to-face with some of the genre’s biggest names. During the show, Clarkson joked that it took everything she had not to freak out.

“I was Meryl Streep right there,” she hilariously said about the moment. “I was like so chill about it, but like legit I was so excited.”To which Hill responded with, “Same.”

“The Kiss” singer was featured on Clarkson’s “Girls Day In” episode and reflected on her all-girls nights with her daughters. Hill and her country music legend of a husband, Tim McGraw, are parents to three daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

Faith Hill reflects on precious time with daughters to Kelly Clarkson

She also revealed that she had just returned from a trip with her daughters to celebrate her eldest daughter’s birthday. The trip included tons of a lot of dancing. Although Hill says she’s not good at it, that didn’t hinder her.

“I’m all about the dancing,” she admitted to Kelly Clarkson. “Now, I cannot dance at all and I’ll be the first to admit it. I know I can’t dance, but I do not care. It should be whatever it should be.”

Hill and her husband are currently relaxing back at home after finishing up filming “1883” earlier this year. With her children out of the house and her country music star husband on the road touring, Hill is getting plenty of alone time.

This fall, Hill is set to partner up with Wynonna Judd on The Judds: The Final Tour. In addition to Hill, several other A-list ladies will be joining Judd to pay tribute to her late mother and the other half of the Judds, Naomi. Hill will be a part of the October 29 show at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Besides Hill, other acts include Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde. The mother-daughter pair’s final tour was scheduled to start in September. Sadly, Judd died on April 30 at age 76. After her death, Hill spared no time in offering her condolences. She passed just one day before they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Later, Wynonna Judd announced at a public memorial that she wanted to continue the tour.