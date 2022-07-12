Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Big News About Next Project on TikTok

Ready to share some big career news, country music songstress Kelsea Ballerini revealed more details about her next project on TikTok.

During a Q&A session on the social media platform, Kelsea Ballerini dropped an exciting hint about when fans will see her latest music project. While responding to the question of when she will release a new album, Ballerini declared, “It’s hard to say, but if I had to pick a month… Um… Yeah.”

Along with the response, Kelsea Ballerini’s camera then zoomed in on her necklace. It had a symbol of the Virgo astrological sign. Virgo notably has a span between August 23rd and September 22nd. This could be hinting that Ballerini will be releasing her new album in late August or sometime in September.

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini currently has four studio albums. Her first album, “The First Time” was released in May 2015. Her most recent album, “Ballerini” debuted in September 2020. She also released a compilation album in October 2020.

The lowkey update from Kelsea Ballerini about her upcoming album comes just a couple of months after the release of her “Heartfirst” single. It is the lead track in her upcoming fifth studio album. Ballerini teamed up with Alysa Vanderheym and Little Big Town vocalist Karen Fairchild for the track.

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Her Singles ‘Heartfirst’ and ‘Half of My Hometown’

In April 2022, Kelsea Ballerini spoke to Billboard about her new track “Heartfirst,” which she performed at the CMT Music Awards.

“I really like to zig-zag with singles,” Kelsea Ballerini explained. “‘Half of My Hometown’ is a story song, a ballad – so now it’s time to go back to a bop. I wrote ‘Heartfirst’ with [Little Big Town’s] Karen Fairchild and with Alysa Vanderheym. It is just a ‘90s-inspired, breezy, roll-your-windows-down, summertime song. I’m excited to start the next chapter.”

Also speaking about her two CMT Music Awards nominations for “Half of My Hometown’s” music video, Kelsea Ballerini gave a recap about the making of the video. “That video was an emotional three days [of filming]. I went home to Knoxville and went to my high school. My dad was with me the whole time – I had my friends that still live there in it. It was just a really beautiful few days, and the whole story of the video is the hypothetical life I would have had if I had stayed.”

Ballerini expressed that while it’s beautiful small town life, it’s just not her beautiful life. “Being able to honor the place that let me go, to be able to be here now, and have a song about my hometown that just went No. 1 and have a video that is in my hometown… It’s the best way I could say thank you.”