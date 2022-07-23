Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Dates for Fall ‘Heartfirst’ Tour

It’s Christmas in July for Kelsea Ballerini fans. The country superstar just announced plans to celebrate the release of her new record, Subject to Change, with a new tour.

On Friday, the singer announced a 10-date headlining tour in major cities across the country, which she titled “Heartfirst.”

The new tour will kick off on September 24 in New York City at the Radio City Music Hall. The tour continues through October 14 in Mashantucket, Ct., and will hit major cities such as Denver, L.A., Atlanta, and Boston,

The new record acts as Ballerini’s first studio album since she released Kelsea and Ballerini in 2020. It will be available for fans on September 23.

Beyond three dates in late July and early August, the stops on the Heartfirst Tour are her only scheduled dates for this year. Her new album promises 17 songs and also acts as a tribute to some of our favorite women from 90s country.

In addition to “Heartfirst,” “Love Is a Cowboy” is the only other tune from the album she’s dropped ahead of the album’s release.

Tickets for Kelsea Ballerini’s tour go on sale on July 29, beginning at 10AM local time. You can purchase tickets here.

To her fan’s delight, after months of writing, Kelsea Ballerini has officially released new music. Earlier this month, the star announced via social media that her fifth record would drop on September 23.

For the country music hitmaker, the album is a body of work that represents her evolution as an artist, something that once terrified Ballerini.

Kelsea Ballerini on her growth as an artist

“In my younger years, the idea of change scared me,” she said in a recent Instagram post. “It had proven to be a faceless force that patterned my past with uncertainty. Only in the gift of growth have I learned that in the stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens.

She added: “That when I unclench my fists, undig my heels and unravel the architecture built by youth, a true metamorphosis can happen.”

The multi-platinum artist continued: “I’ve been searching somewhere between the broadness of the universe and the simplicity in the little things, reflecting through wiser perspectives, leaning with body weight into matters of the heart, and finding blissful acceptance in the inner cracks I once cursed that now let the light in to grow taller within myself. This is a season of becoming, healing, loving, dancing, and feeling. And like everything, it is subject to change.”

Ballerini is also giving fans stunning album art along with the new album. Her dreamy graphics feature Ballerini rocking a mellow-yellow dress in front of a blue backdrop.

After announcing the news, fellow artists such as Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, and her husband Morgan Evans went public with their support.

“Beautifully said! Can’t wait!” said actress and longtime friend Reese Witherspoon. “Ooooooh here we go… ,” shared Evans with several fire emojis.