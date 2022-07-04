Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She Doesn’t Collaborate With Husband Morgan Evans

Although she married fellow country music singer and songwriter, Morgan Evans, in 2017, Kelsea Ballerini admits she has no interest in collaborating with her husband anytime soon.

During her recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Kelsea Ballerini revealed that she and Evans do not write music together. “You know because we do the same thing all the time so we already bring it home,” she explained. “Imagine, like, them coming home and you’re like, ‘Hey, like this hook? You want to write it?’ It’s too much.”

However, Kelsea Ballerini says that she and Evans do show each other everything. “We’re pretty brutal. So I can only show him something if I’m like, ‘I know I love this, so even if he thinks it sucks, I’m still going to hang my hat on it.’ But I think you have to have that with anyone in your inner circle. You need that brutal honesty to you know, to know if it’s good or not.”

Kelsea Ballerini spoke to Us Weekly in October 2020 about how she had full support from Evans while re-recording her self-titled album. They both decided that writing together wasn’t happening. “During the whole process, Morgan and I always kind of said we’re never gonna write together, because, I don’t know, we just respect each other so much as songwriters.”

Although she was adamant about not writing with her husband, Kelsea Ballerini did say that she and Evans started writing for a few months during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been so much fun when we’re just itching to play music, we’ll both just pick up a guitar and start writing, so that’s definitely been a good silver lining.”

Kelsea Ballerini Says She Never Wanted to Get Married Prior to Meeting Morgan Evans

While promoting her poetry book “Feel Your Way Through” in November 2021, Kelsea Ballerini spoke to PEOPLE about how she did not want to get married prior to meeting Morgan Evans.

“I swore I was never going to get married,” she shared explained. She recalled her parent’s “super messy” and “really drawn-out” divorce. “For so long, I just viewed their marriage as their divorce. As I got older, I was able to have conversations with them both about their marriage and pre-divorce; And realized that there was beauty there, there was love there at some point.”

Kelsea Ballerini said she had a different idea of what marriage really was. “I don’t see it as a fairytale-esque, ride-off-into-the-sunset kind of thing. It’s work, but it’s worth it.”

The country singer and songwriter also said that she and Evans are constantly working on their marriage. “We go to couple’s therapy all the time. We have really good couples friends that we vacation with, but we also can sit down with and have the hard conversations.”