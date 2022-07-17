Kenny Chesney Reflects on ‘Incredibly Loud’ Night at Lumen Field in Seattle

Kenny Chesney rocked Lumen Field in Seattle on Saturday night. Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, hosted Chesney on his Kenny Chesney: Here and Now tour.

“Thank you, Seattle, for one incredibly loud night full of love, energy and raw passion for the music,” Chesney wrote on his caption on Instagram. “You were @seahawks game day loud and we love you for it. A special thanks to everyone at the Seattle Seahawks organization and everyone at @lumenfield for having us back for our 8th show at the home of the Seahawks. #HereAndNowTour #KCSeattle Rod Mar for Lumen Field.”

Fans commented on the star’s Instagram post, showering the singer with praise. One fan wrote, “It was such an amazing show!! Thank you so much! It was so much fun singing at the top of our lungs and laughing and having a good time with strangers even!!”

Account @nacnyfinrow_realestate wrote, “What a night! Kenny, you just bring it every single time!”

Another fan said, “Love that place and corse love the Hawks! Lots of layovers there on my way back home to Alaska and returning to Kansas. Gotta still say you definitely are the best of the best in country music and concerts.”

Finally, one other user named @jessicabott commented, “Omg, I was there and it was such a vibe . The whole day was spent listening to music. Music I grew up on and , the show was long over due. I had such a wonderful time and I can’t wait to go again already next summer!!! It’s not summer in Seattle Washington without a Kenny Chesney concert.”

Kenny Chesney New Tour Highlights

On tour, Chesney has had a blast. Last week, he popped in on friends from band Old Dominion at a show.

However, one June show in Philadelphia had a mishap. There, Chesney suffered an onstage injury. Social media posts from viewers show Chesney stopping the music and clutching his hand. His hand bled and covered his jeans and shirt. However, once he was bandaged up, Chesney kept the show rolling. His performance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly was his 10th straight sellout in the town.

“Kenny Chesney gushing blood from his finger, had someone come out on stage to tape it, all while not missing a beat,” local radio station 92.5 wrote in a Twitter post.

“@kennychesney literally had a bleeding finger during our concert tonight in Philly and he kept performing… that’s dedication 10/10,” wrote another user.

Another user chimed in, saying, “I was amazed! He didn’t miss a beat the whole time!”

And when Kenny Chesney played at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, Texas, he was joined by a special guest: Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ quarterback joined Chesney onstage in great moment.