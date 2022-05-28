Kenny Loggins Reflects on Creating ‘Danger Zone’ for ‘Top Gun’

“Top Gun” remains one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s. That’s likely in part due to its monumentally successful soundtrack. “Danger Zone,” which was created for “Top Gun” and is now featured in its all-new sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the year of the film’s release. It later aided in selling more than nine million copies of the “Top Gun” soundtrack. Now, following the theater premiere of Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel, “Danger Zone” singer Kenny Loggins is speaking out about the hit song’s creation.

Interestingly, Kenny Loggins “wasn’t supposed to be the guy to record “Danger Zone,” the artist shared with Fox News Digital. He further shared, “There’s a lot of urban legends as to who was supposed to” sing the song written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock.

His guess?

“Mickey Thomas and Starship were probably the first in line.”

The creation of “Danger Zone” for “Top Gun” remains memorable for Kenny Loggins to this day. That’s because, ahead of his contribution to “Top Gun,” the artist also created “Caddyshack’s” “I’m Alright” and the title track for the 1984 classic, “Footloose.”

In creating three of the most iconic music pieces of the 1980s, Kenny Loggins said he sort of has that “reputation” for being “the movie guy of that era.”

Kenny Loggins also shared that he received a preview of “Top Gun: Maverick.” But he still plans to get a group together to go see Tom Cruise’s sequel in theaters.

“It’s so amazing,” he commented.

Tom Cruise Insisted Kenny Loggins’ ‘Danger Zone’ Feature in ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

It’s one thing to have your song feature in a Tom Cruise film. But it’s truly an accomplishment to have that same ballad make a return to its sequel. Even more memorable for “Danger Zone” singer Kenny Loggins, Tom Cruise insisted the song feature in, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Loggins revealed he never actually met Tom Cruise until about six years ago.

“When I ran into him,” he said, “we were both doing [the late-night talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’] together, and that was the first time we met.”

Additionally, although “Top Gun: Maverick” only released Friday, preparations for the sequel have been in the works since before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. So when Cruise and Loggins bumped into each other, the artist asked whether “Danger Zone” would feature in the sequel.

“And he said, ‘Kenny, it wouldn’t be ‘Top Gun’ Without ‘Danger Zone,'” Loggins shared with the outlet.

In speaking to the song’s appearance in the new film, Kenny Loggins said, “It was just really exciting to see it in that place…having been around a while now…Will there be as much attention on ‘Danger Zone’ now as there was back then or what happens next?”

Well, no matter what happens, Loggins said, “I’m excited to see it in there.”