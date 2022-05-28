Kenny Loggins Says Tom Cruise Insisted ‘Danger Zone’ Be in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Following the theatrical release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” 80s music sensation Kenny Loggins revealed that Tom Cruise insisted that “Danger Zone” be placed in the “Top Gun” sequel.

While speaking to Fox News, Kenny Loggins spoke about first meeting “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise. He didn’t meet the actor until six years ago. “When I ran into him, we were both doing [the late-night talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’] together, and that was the first time we met.”

As he spoke to Tom Cruise about doing the “Top Gun” sequel, Loggins asked if “Danger Zone” was going to be in the new film. “And he said, ‘Kenny, it wouldn’t be ‘Top Gun’ without ‘Danger Zone.’”

Loggins went on to say that having “Danger Zone” in “Top Gun: Maverick” is exciting. “It was just really exciting to see it in that place. For me, you know, having been around a while now, what it means is, how will the audience respond? You know, what? Will there be as much attention on ‘Danger Zone’ now as there was back then or what happens next? So for me, I’m sitting there, and I’m excited to see it in there.”

Kenny Loggins Says He Wasn’t the Original Singer in Mind to Sing ‘Danger Zone’

Meanwhile, Kenny Loggins said that he wasn’t the original singer in mind to perform “Danger Zone,” which was written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock. “I really wasn’t supposed to be the guy to record ‘Danger Zone.’ There’s a lot of urban legends as to who was supposed to do it. My guess is Mickey Thompson and Starship were probably the first in line.”

Besides having a song in “Top Gun,” Loggins was also known for his other hits in “Footloose” and “Caddyshack.” “I think the reason why I have that whole reputation of being that the movie guy from that era was because I lucked into three really iconic pieces in a row the ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Footloose,’ and then, of course, ‘Top Gun.’”

Along with discussing his music, Loggins shared more details about his new memoir “Still Alright: Memoir”. Which is hitting stores on June 14th. “I co-wrote it with a collaborator. We did like six months of interviews just to refresh our memories. The book has a lot of fun anecdotes about what it was like to be a kid in the late sixties, wanting to start a band and then going on the road with a psychedelic band called Electric Prunes. And then one thing leads to another. You know, I think it’s a fun book. It’s what I wanted it to be.”

Kenny Loggins is planning to perform for two nights only at the Hollywood Bowl in July 2022. Jim Messina will be opening for him. “So, I’ll come out and do an hour with Jimmy and then I’ll go change clothes and do an hour alone with my band.”