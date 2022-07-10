Kid Rock Goes Full Summer Mode in New Pic Following July 4th Meme Controversy

Following his latest controversy over a meme for the 4th of July, Kid Rock shared a new snapshot while going into full summer mode.

In his latest Instagram post, Kid Rock shared the snap of him hanging out with The Machine Shop owner Kevin Zink by the lake. “What a privilege to be hanging with the mayor of the most distinguished city in America.”

As previously reported, Kid Rock took to his Truth Social account to share his controversial thoughts on July 4th with a Kermit the Frog meme. “If you’re anti gun, you don’t get to celebrate the 4th of July,” the “We the People” singer declared. “You would have never fought back. Enjoy pride month. P—y.”

In June 2021, Kid Rock faced backlash when he made homophobic slurs during one of his performances in Tennessee. TMZ reported at the time that the 51-year-old singer became irritated when some of the audience was seen taking out their phones. “F— your iPhone, yeah!” he stated. “You f—ing f—s with your iPhones out!!!”

However, the media outlet further revealed that security of the venue was telling members of the audience to put down their phones. Following the homophobic comments on stage, Kid Rock took to his Twitter account with a tweet using his real name. “If Kid Rock using the word f— offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day – Bob Ritchie.”

Kid Rock Talks About Possibility of Running For Political Office

Last month, Kid Rock spoke to Tucker Carlson about the possibility for political office someday. “One day, If I ever thought – If I was bored, sitting around – really thought I could serve my country and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right,” Kid Rock explained. “I’d have to take a hard look at it.”

Kid Rock did however confirm that he wasn’t going to run against Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan governor. “No, I like my day job,” he declared.

The singer and songwriter previously spoke about running for Senate in 2018. “I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care, and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all.”

Although he didn’t end up running, he did endorse Republic candidate John James. Kid Rock previously clarified his political beliefs in 2015. “I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle of social issues.”