Kid Rock sounded off on his official Twitter after abruptly canceling a concert at the North Dakota State Fair. The “Bawitdaba” singer upset fans with his last-second no-show due to dangerous winds. Reportedly, fans had been waiting for more than two hours for Rock to take the stage. However, following a performance by opening act Night Ranger, a Ward County Sheriff’s Department deputy announced the show was over. After canceling the show, Kid Rock made a statement on Twitter.

SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock — KidRock (@KidRock) July 23, 2022

“SO PISSED OFF,” Kid Rock wrote. “We could not play for a sold-out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

Fans were not receptive to the non-apology. “It wasn’t even windy lol storm passed by it’s North Dakota wait 20 mins,” one irate fan tweeted. A different concert goer claimed the winds weren’t very severe. “Lame. Winds were 8 mph. I want my $65 back,” they wrote. Another fan agreed with that assessment. “That’s crap. I was there. Wind blew for 10 minutes as we sat there for an hour and a half waiting for him to take the [stage]. More [lame] weather excuses.”

Finally, one Kid Rock fan claimed he was the biggest letdown in the state fair’s history. “Don’t let him fool you. It wasn’t even windy. Biggest disappointment in NDSF history. Never come back.”

After the no-show, Kid Rock’s “Bad Reputation” tour is living up to its name

Following the cancellation announcement by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, some fans began trashing the venue. Reportedly several concertgoers threw bottles at the stage. At least one Kid Rock fan was arrested. Following the debacle, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department stressed that they did not cancel the concert.

“The Sheriff’s Department would like to clarify to tonight’s concert fans that the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff simply announced the cancellation. We did not cancel the show,” WCSD later shared in a statement.

Robert Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock, also ruffled some feathers in regards to concert venue rules recently. After he announced his “Bad Reputation” tour in January, he said that he wouldn’t perform at locations with COVID-19 vaccine mandates or mask rules.

“If you think I’m gonna sit out there and sing ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their f—ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s— ain’t happening,” Kid Rock wrote at the time.