Kid Rock Reveals Wild Photo Performing in Front of a Sea of People at The Quad Cities

On Wednesday (August 3rd), Kid Rock took to his Instagram account to share a wild photo of him performing in front of a sea of people at The Quad Cities.

“We the people rocking’ out in The Quad Cities last night,” Kid Rock shared in his post. He also thanked everyone who came out to the big show.

Kid Rock’s followers also commented on the post celebrating the singer and songwriter’s major show. “Can’t wait to see ya at Pine Knob this September,” one fan declared. “Can’t wait to Rock out witcha in October Reno!!” Another added.

The big show in The Quads Cities occurred just weeks after Kid Rock had to cancel his show at the North Dakota Fair. Although the singer and songwriter was set to perform at 9:30, a storm appeared near the fairgrounds and the venue was forced to delay the performance until the storm went through.

However, by 11 p.m., Kid Rock’s appearance was officially canceled. This caused the 18,000 attendees to react negatively and lost it. The audience started throwing beer cans on stage. One fan was eventually tackled by security after he took a “threatening stance” on stage.

Kid Rock eventually took to Twitter to announce how upset he was about the canceled show. “SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold-out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds). “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe having and take care of each other.”

Kid Rock’s ‘Bad Reputation’ Tour Continues On

Meanwhile, Kid Rock is continuing his “Bad Reputation” tour, which kicked off in late spring. The tour notably features special guests such as Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad.

Some stops on the rest of Kid Rock’s “Bad Reputation” tour are Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Tinley Park, Illinois. The tour is scheduled to run until late September, and there will be a couple of performances in October.

The singer and songwriter previously stated that he wouldn’t be performing at venues that enforce masks, social distancing, or vaccination. “There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues,” the singer explained earlier this year. “People saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate.’ And this, that, and the other. Trust me, we’ve done all our research on this. And the consensus says that all this is going to be done.”

Kid Rock then said that if there are any venues on his tour schedule that have vaccine mandates, the performances will be canceled. “I’m not aware of any. But if there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll get your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”