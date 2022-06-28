Kiss Mistake Australian Flag for Austria During Vienna Concert: PHOTO

Legendary rock band Kiss set off on their End of the Road World Tour back in 2019. It was already going to be a lengthy tour, thanks to the 11 planned legs and 195 shows, but was made even longer due to health issues with the band members and the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of those setbacks, it’s been more than three years since the start of their retirement tour and it’s still ongoing!

The band’s latest stop was in Vienna, Austria, at Wiener Stadthalle, the country’s largest event center and one of Europe’s top ten arenas. The concert was going well, with nine thousand fans screaming and singing along to their favorite Kiss classics. At the end of the show, however, things took an unfortunate, albeit hilarious, turn.

As the concert came to a close, Kiss projected their logo, emblazoned with…a flag, and the words “Kiss loves you Vienna,” above the stage. Much to the band’s embarrassment, it wasn’t the right flag.

Rather than displaying the Austrian flag, the Kiss logo was filled with the Australian flag. And though Austria and Australia look similar (at least in English), their flags look absolutely nothing alike. The Australian flag is blue with a Union Jack, Commonwealth Star, and Southern Cross. Meanwhile, Austria’s flag is red and white striped.

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022

Kiss Fans Respond to Hilarious Austrian Flag Error

Rather than applause at the finale, the audience exploded with laughter. And, as everyone has a camera at the ready in their pocket nowadays, news of the blunder quickly made it to social media, where it received hundreds of reactions. Fans expressed a mixture of secondhand embarrassment and exasperation at Kiss reinforcing the stereotype that Americans don’t understand geography.

This is hilariously dumb on so many levels.



1. Several people must have been aware of this graphic, from graphic designers to managers to @kiss themselves.

2. None of them knew what the Australian flag is.

3. None of them knew what the Austrian flag is. — Sir Billy Hughes (@BillyHughesMP) June 27, 2022

“When I was a kid, my dad had a T-shirt that said ‘There are no kangaroos in Austria’ and the number of people who would stop to correct him…” one fan laughed on Twitter.

“I had that same T-shirt and the same experience when traveling through Europe,” another added. “Austrians usually got the joke immediately (even though ‘Austria’ is spelt very different in German), but people from other countries would stop me.”

“There is so a missed opportunity for a town in Australia to rename itself to Vienna,” a third joked.