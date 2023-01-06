KISS Rocker Gene Simmons Blasts Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Singers List After Snub

Legendary KISS bassist Gene Simmons is letting the world know that he doesn’t care about a Rolling Stone list. The list describes the Top 200 singers of all time. Rolling Stone snubbed a lot of musical icons in the process of making their list.

Gene Simmons told the outlet that it’s all about who’s popular and who’s not. He said that the whole thing is skewed and lists like that one are often one-sided, TMZ reports. Simmons added that it’s not so much about singing on that list. But it is more along the lines has to do with style and who has a recognizable voice.

Gene Simmons Uses Expletive To Tell How Much Not Being On Rolling Stone List Matters To Him

As we reported, people like Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Adele, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Freddie Mercury made the list. Others like Celine Dion, Cher, and even KISS were left off, sending social media into a frenzy.

What about the KISS snub from the list? Gene Simmons said that doesn’t “give a f***” about missing the cut. Simmons even took a dig at Rolling Stone and mentioned he wanted to purchase it at one time.

In other Gene Simmons-related news, it was revealed last August that the KISS rocker actually turned down an offer to be on Dancing with the Stars. But he probably was flattered by the offer. Simmons wrote on Twitter, “Thank you @officialdwts Dancing With The Stars for the offer to be on the show. Respectfully passing. Wouldn’t be fair to the other contestants. I won the Twist contest back in the Stone Age.” So, we will not be seeing Simmons out there with other stars dancing the night away.

Simmons Opened Up About Final KISS Tour That Hit The Road

Now, the band KISS had been on its final tour. Emphasis on final. As in no more. Gene Simmons opened up and spoke about the End of the Road Tour in an interview with KLOS. “I’ll be crying like a 12-year-old kid whose foot you’re stepping on,” Simmons said. “On the other hand, it’s going to be happy because it’s the next chapter.”

Meanwhile, who knew that Simmons had a green thumb? Apparently, he does. Back when he owned a house in Las Vegas, Simmons purchased property right next door to the mansion. He then decided to cover that property with trees. He had a number of tractor-trailers bring more than 100 trees. Simmons posted a video on Twitter of the work that was done at his property. It took 40 people on the ground to help plant those trees.