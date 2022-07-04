Lady A’s Charles Kelley Reveals the 4th of July Song He Keeps on Repeat All Day

It’s the Fourth of July weekend folks. And that means some of our favorite country music singers are sharing some of their most patriotic traditions, songs, and celebrations. Taking part in the weekend-long celebration is Lady A‘s Charles Kelly. And, as you’re barbecuing on Monday, the Lady A singer reveals the one song he’ll have on repeat all July 4th.

The country artist said the song he’ll be singing all day is Lee Greenwood’s iconic, “Proud To Be An American.”

In speaking about the 1984 anthem with Big Machine Label Group, Charles Kelly said, “every time I think of the 4th of July, all I can think of is Lee Greenwood.”

He added, “It’s a great celebration and reminder of this great country we get to live in.”

Not only is Lee Greenwood iconic for singing the popular song, otherwise entitled, “God Bless the U.S.A.”; he’s also responsible for writing the song. As per CMT, the patriotic song managed to reach No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart during its debut year.

Charles Kelly further said, “It’s like always right when you say [4th of July], I smell barbecue and I’m hearing Lee Greenwood over and over and over. Kelly’s bandmate, Hillary Scott added that the annual celebration would not be what it is without fireworks—and this Outsider couldn’t agree more.

Charles Kelly & Lady A Release ‘Summer State of Mind’ Just In Time for the Season

Lee Greenwood might be the soundtrack of the day for 4th of July, however, Charles Kelly and the rest of Lady A have the perfect summer single to keep you rocking through the season. Ahead of Monday’s patriotic celebrations, the country trio released their summer single, “Summer State of Mind,” which CMT states compares a couple’s relationship to a beautiful summer day. Additionally, the video appears just as seasonally appropriate as the lyrics. Check it out below.

As per the outlet, “Summer State of Mind” serves as a preview of the band’s upcoming music, with Charles Kelly and the rest of the crew promising that more original content will be making its debut shortly. Additionally, “Summer State of Mind” is functioning as a magnet for those considering seeing Lady A on tour. In fact, the outlet states fans of the band now have the opportunity to phone Lady A themselves and request they perform “Summer State of Mind” on their upcoming tour.

The group’s exciting new venture follows a strange CMA Fest flub last month that saw Charles Kelly pause their set mid-performance and restart their bit. Reportedly, soon after kicking off their 2021 song, “What a Song Can Do,” Kelly cited technical difficulties that forced the band to restart the set, leading the band to further amp up the watching crowd.

All in all, things went smoothly afterward, but no one is sure what exactly happened weeks after CMA Fest ended.