Lady Gaga Goes Viral as She Seemingly Blocks Object Thrown at Her on Stage With Invisible Shield: VIDEO

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest names in music, however now, the pop star has gone viral for something entirely unrelated to her stage presence. During a recent stop on her Chromatica Ball World Tour, the 36-year-old entertainer took to the stage with what fans have been calling an “invisible shield” after she seemingly blocked a mysterious flying object from hitting her as it barreled toward her on stage. Fortunately for us, one Lady Gaga fan captured the uniquely bizarre moment on video.

As we can see in the clip, someone or something launched a large and squarish object toward the stage, but amid her dance number, Lady Gaga seamlessly appeared to block the item from hitting her as her hand came down as a part of her routine.

According to the Daily Mail, Lady Gaga fans, following the performance in Germany, have begun sharing all kinds of theories. Many have even taken to calling the “Hold My Hand” singer a “wizard.”

Simultaneously, the outlet reports that other Lady Gaga fans blamed the bizarre incident on powerful stage fans. As per the outlet, the fan that originally posted the clip captioned it, “CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video.”

Hopefully, as Gaga’s world tour takes her across the globe, with performances scheduled in Europe, the United States, and Tokyo, the singer and actress can hopefully avoid other potentially dangerous flying debris. The Chromatica Ball World Tour, named after her 2020 studio album Chromatica, has dates lined up through the end of September.

Here’s What Tom Cruise Had to Say About Lady Gaga’s ‘Top Gun’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’

Since launching her career in music with her iconic hit “Just Dance” in 2008, Lady Gaga has found success both on stage and on the big screen. However, this year, Gaga featured in film in another way, penning the song “Hold My Hand” for Tom Cruise’s massively successful Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

When Gaga released the song back in May, she shared on Instagram that she intended the ballad to encourage people to “have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.” Overall, it packs an incredibly powerful narrative and fits well within the soundtrack of Tom Cruise’s cinematic mega-hit. And we’re not the only ones who think so.

When Lady Gaga released “Hold My Hand” just a few short months ago, Tom Cruise said of the track, “Gaga came in with this song…it became our score. It became the heartbeat of the film, what she did.”

In speaking with the pop artist herself, he told her, “‘I don’t think you understand, emotionally’…I was so concerned until I heard that piece.”

Since its Memorial Day Weekend debut, Top Gun: Maverick has broken record after record in addition to making Tom Cruise the highest-paid actor of 2022 so far. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks and months, whether the sequel’s soundtrack sees just as much success as the score for the original film did in 1986.