Lainey Wilson Asks for Prayers for Her Father After Canceling Upcoming Shows

Lainey Wilson recently canceled a couple of shows in Iowa due to a “family emergency.” The performances were scheduled for Maquoketa and Arnold Park. Her initial post was a little vague, but she assured fans that she wouldn’t “be backing out if it weren’t crucial.” The “Heart Like a Truck” singer gave a little more insight into the emergency via a post on Wednesday evening.

“My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know,” she captioned a photo of her with her father.

Her new Yellowstone cast mates were quick to offer support, along with several other country music peers.

“Oh, Lainey, I’m sorry. Sending you [hear emoji],” replied Jen Landon, who portrays “Teeter” on the show.

Cole Swindell added a prayer emoji, as did Hailey Whitters. Wade Bowen, Brittney Spencer and Ian Munsick did, too.

“Praying, love. sending all the well wishes we got your way,” replied Caylee Hammack.

“Prayers for your sweet dad,” added Lily Rose.

“Praying praying praying praying praying praying praying!!!!!!!! In Jesus name,” replied Raelynn.

It’s still unclear what is happening with Lainey’s dad, but he has clearly been a major influence on her journey from Louisiana to Nashville to Yellowstone. The 30-year-old singer turned actress was raised in the rural community of Baskin, Louisiana and her father was a farmer. When her music was first played on the hit Paramount series, she admitted that the show felt like her own life growing up around cowboys. Her father was that cowboy.

When she was invited by Taylor Sheridan to join the cast of the show, she was overwhelmed. Lainey Wilson’s star has shone bright in the past year.

Lainey Wilson in 2022

She’s often credited her dad with her love of both country music and cowboys. They clearly have a special relationship. Her father and her mother, a schoolteacher, raised her on the music of Buck Owens and Glen Campbell. She visited the Grand Ole Opry for the first time when she was just nine years old. That set her ambition in motion.

There’s no way to know when she will return to the road. She’s performing several dates this year with Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters. For now, she’s scheduled to return on August 4 with Pardi and Whitters at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. They’ll continue a run on the West Coast through that weekend. She hops on a couple of festival and fair dates in August. She’s back with Pardi and Whitters beginning on September 8 at Mayo Civic Center Park in Rochester, Minn. She remains on the road with Pardi through an October 6 date at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

Check out all of the dates remaining on Lainey Wilson’s 2022 schedule and get ticket information at her website.