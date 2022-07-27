Lainey Wilson Forced to Cancel Upcoming Shows Due to ‘Family Emergency’

Lainey Wilson, country singer and actress recently cast in Yellowstone, canceled recent shows in Iowa due to a “family emergency.”

Wilson posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the news. She wrote, “Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical.”

Wilson’s star has risen over the last two years with songs “Things a Man Oughta Know” and “Never Say Never,” her duet with Cole Swindell.

Her current single is called “Heart Like a Truck.” The star also recently scored a role in Yellowstone‘s much-anticipated Season 5. She plays a musician named Abby in the series and was in Montana filming earlier this month.

News broke of her landing the role just days before she told Entertainment Tonight that she was already filming.

“We are in the process of it right now,” Wilson stated. “It’s going great, and I’m surprising myself.”

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs at 7 episodes each. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

Lainey Wilson Reveals How She Was Cast on ‘Yellowstone’

Recently, Lainey Wilson revealed how she was cast in Yellowstone despite no previous acting experience. Back in 2018, her manager sent some of Wilson’s songs to Yellowstone producers for consideration in the series. They chose her song “Working Overtime.” Eventually, this inclusion led to an eventual friendship with show creator Taylor Sheridan. From there, everything blossomed.

“[Taylor Sheridan] was a fan of mine; we’re fans of his,” Wilson told Audacy’s Katie Neal at CMA Fest this weekend. “He invited us to Vegas to play at this horse riding competition where I got to hang out with him, talk to him, shake his hand, and get to know him. We exchanged numbers, and he’s put three of my songs in his show so far.”

Wilson played a show for the Yellowstone cast and crew in August of 2020. She bonded more with Sheridan. Then in February, he called her.

“He said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you,’ and I’m like, ‘you’re sure you want to do that? Let’s do it!’” Wilson recalled. “I love doing things that are scary. I love stepping outside my comfort zone. It’s going to be great.”

Wilson said, “We’ll see what happens.”

“[Taylor] knows I can ride a horse,” she said. “I’ve been riding horses since before I could walk. It’s second nature to me, so we’ll see.”