Late Bon Jovi Bassist Alec John Such Reached Out for Help Prior to His Passing: Report

Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such knew something was horribly wrong on the night of his passing. According to reports, Such woke up in the middle of the night asking for help just hours before he was found dead in his home.

As TMZ learned from Tamara Willard, Chief Deputy Coroner for Horry County, Such awoke around 2:15 AM on Saturday, June 4th to use the restroom. But as he was walking back, something alarmed him, and he called for help from a friend who was staying with him. That friend led Such to his bed and left the room. When he returned to check on him shortly after, Such had died.

EMS arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the music star. But all attempts failed. Currently, officials believe Alec John Such died of natural causes. He was 70 years old.

Bon Jovi Announced the News of Alec John Such’s Passing With a Heartfelt Twitter Tribute

Jon Bon Jovi announced the news of Such’s passing on Sunday.

Alec, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/ilfTeYyQhR — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) June 5, 2022

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Alec John Such,” the singer wrote.

As Bon Jovi continued, he credited Such for helping to form his Grammy-winning band and shared that he was a childhood friend of bandmate Tico.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other through him,” Bon Jovi shared.

“Alec was always wild and full of life. Today, those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eyes. We’ll miss him dearly,” he added.

Such played with Bon Jovi from 1983 through 1994. But he did return for the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony because he was credited for helping it create several of its biggest hits.

When Alec John Such retired, Bon Jovi replaced him with Hugh McDonald. But it wasn’t until 2016 that McDonald became an official bandmate.

“When I was 43, I started to get burned out,” John Such told Variety about his departure from Bon Jovi. “It felt like work. And I didn’t want to work.

“The reason I got into a band, to begin with, is because I didn’t want to work,” he admitted.

Such first met Bon Jovi’s Riche Sambora when the two were members of a band named The Message. In the early 1980s, he was active in the Music Scene as the manager of Sayreville New Jersey’s Hunka Bunka Ballroom. And it was there that he first met his soon-to-be lead singer when he booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones.