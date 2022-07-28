LeAnn Rimes Announces Special Holiday Show at the Ryman Auditorium

LeAnn Rimes is returning to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a special evening of holiday music on December 10. The performance, titled “Joy – The Holiday Show at the Ryman,” will feature holiday tunes, some of her greatest hits and tracks from her forthcoming album God’s Work. Tickets are onsale on Friday, July 29.

The new record is LeAnn Rimes’s 18th release since she made her studio debut in 1991. It features a lot of really cool collaborations, including Ziggy Marley and Sheila E. There are also appearances from Aloe Blacc and Ben Harper. And it allows her a chance to reunite with her new friend Mickey Guyton. Guyton shared the stage with Rimes for CMT Crossroads this year, and a beautiful new friendship was born.

The duo performed Rimes’s “I Need You” on the show. Guyton became a fan of LeAnn Rimes when she was just eight-years-old. She saw Rimes perform the national anthem at a Texas Ranger game. Rimes was just 10.

“LeAnn Rimes has become a friend of mine,” Guyton said of the encounter. “Which is crazy! Because she inspired me so long ago. She’s been so instrumental in my career. What’s been so fun in getting to know her is knowing what a kind-hearted, thoughtful, caring, loving, nurturing person she is.”

The new album has been in the making for three years. Rimes has also spent a lot of time on her iHeart Radio podcast, Wholly Human. The podcast focuses on mental health and wholeness. It’s a subject that the “Blue” singer has been passionate about in recent years. She’s opened up about a dark period in her life and her path to recovery.

She celebrated the 26th anniversary of “Blue” on Wednesday. The track took a 14-year-old to stardom.

LeAnn Rimes in 2022

All of these years later, LeAnn Rimes is still performing “Blue.” She has quite a catalog that she’s amassed, and she’s still on the road performing all of other hits, too. Like “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” which topped the country music charts.

She’s at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer on August 27. She’ll then perform several dates on her “the story…so far” tour. That kicks off at The Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Tex. on September 4. The tour includes several stops across the Midwest, including Champaign, Ill., Bowler, Wisc. and Eau Claire, Wisc. She also heads out west for stops in Camp Verde, Ariz. and San Diego. LeAnn Rimes will also take part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27 at the Kia Forum. The holiday show in Nashville is her final live performance of 2022. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.