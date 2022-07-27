LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 26th Anniversary of ‘Blue’ Going No. 1 With Heartfelt Post

LeAnn Rimes released her timeless “official” debut studio album Blue on July 9, 1996. She actually had a couple of early recordings prior to the release, dating back to when she was just 11 years old. The Mississippi-born country music singer was just 14 years old when Blue was released. Within a few weeks, it reached number one. She took the genre by storm with singles like the title track, “Hurt Me,” “One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” “Unchained Melody” and “The Light in Your Eyes.” The album was certified platinum six times.

On Wednesday, she reflected on the moment that it reached the top of the charts 26 years ago.

“How it (kind of) started vs how it’s (still) going. 26 years ago to the day, #blue hit the number one spot and i am grateful to still be performing it now. thank you for making little le’s wildest dreams come true and supporting me ever since! here’s to having just as much fun with #godswork,” she captioned the post.

God’s Work is her 18th release since 1991.

The clip shared by LeAnn Rimes features her at a young age introducing the title track and singing before splicing in footage of her singing the track recently. Not only did the album reach number one on the US Billboard Top Country Albums chart, it also achieved the feat on the US Billboard Contemporary Christian chart. It reached number three on the US Billboard 200, spanning all genres.

The single “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” was actually her only single to reach the top of the country singles chart.

LeAnn Rimes’s Enduring Legacy

A new generation of country artists have shown a lot of love to LeAnn Rimes recently. She’s now 39 years old, and she’s lived a lot of lifetimes for someone on the cusp of her 40th birthday.

Mickey Guyton is one artist that looked up to Rimes at a very young age. The duo recently shared the stage for a CMT Crossroads taping. They performed Rimes’s hit “I Need You.” Guyton gushes that Rimes has become a friend. She says the idea that she became friends with a hero is “crazy.”

“She’s been so instrumental in my career,” Guyton said. “What’s been so fun in getting to know her is knowing what a kind-hearted, thoughtful, caring, loving and nurturing person that she is.”

LeAnn Rimes has a number of tour dates remaining in 2022. She’ll perform a few of her “the story…so far” tour dates, along with a couple of festival appearances. She’s also part of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles on September 27 and she has a Christmas show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on December 10. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.