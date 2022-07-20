LeAnn Rimes Recalls ‘Dark’ Time Period Before Seeking Treatment in 2012

LeAnn Rimes is taking a moment to reflect on her life before receiving treatment for her mental health.

During a recent interview with Insider, the Grammy-winning country artist spoke openly about a subject many in the spotlight shy away from. But, as she describes, after gaining a high amount of success at a young age, she had no idea it would come with significant stress.

“Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it,” she said in the interview.

As she recalls, on the day after her 30th birthday in August 2012, the “How Do I Live” singer checked herself into a treatment facility.

“I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone,” the 39-year-old recalled. “There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was.”

She continued: “It was just time. It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself.”

When she entered treatment, the podcast host said, “This is just a time for me to emotionally check out for a second and take care of myself and come back in 30 days as the best 30-year-old woman I can be.”

In hindsight, the Mississippi native said her choice to get help was “the best gift I could’ve given myself.”

LeAnn Rimes recalls being ‘triggered’ when she returned to performing

Since then, Rimes has been transparent with her fans about her mental health journey. In August 2021, she admitted that she experienced depression during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been off the road for 16 months. I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people,” she said about getting back to performing,” she revealed while on The Verywell Mind Podcast. She also added, “I was so triggered.”

She continued: “I’m like, oh my God, the experience that I’m having right now is so intense. And it was also like, nothing happened. I walked out, it’s like riding a bike, it didn’t feel like there were 16 months in between.”

She added that when she went out, she recognized “how unhealthy some of this [was].” Saying, “This is not the normal experience that I’m supposed to be having. And I’ve been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life.”

The Chant singer also said that it was “quite shocking” for her to step back on stage. However, it made her understand the steps she needs to take to support herself

“It’s been really good for me. This time to understand like, oh, there is a different way of experiencing the world,” she said.