Limp Bizkit Postpones European Tour Amid Fred Durst’s Health Issues

Back in March, nu-metal icons Limp Bizkit announced their Still Sucks tour, during which they would travel the US for a month before embarking on a European leg of the tour later in the year. Unfortunately, however, the band postponed the European dates of the tour following frontman Fred Durst’s announcement of “personal health concerns.”

In addition to an Instagram post carrying the news and the band’s apologies, Fred Durst posted a video to the Limp Bizkit website explaining the situation in further detail.

“In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in UK and Europe, I decided to do some tests to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s okay,” Durst said. “To my surprise, my doctor [sent] me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests.”

“This was very unexpected news,” he continued. “And I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer.”

“I regrettably have to tell you that we’re not going to be able to make it at this moment. But I’m only wishing for the best and I know everything’s going to be okay. Again, thank you so much for your support. We do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet.”

Limp Bizkit Fans Express Concern for Fred Durst Following Health News

Unsurprisingly, Limp Bizkit fans were devastated to learn that the band’s upcoming concerts were postponed. Though the European leg of the tour wasn’t set to begin until September, multiple shows had already sold out.

That said, they didn’t allow their disappointment to cloud their concern for the Dad Vibes singer, nor did they press him for more information about his health concerns. On the contrary, upon news of the tour’s postponement, countless Limp Bizkit fans took to social media to send Fred Durst heartfelt well wishes.

“Get well soon and come back stronger, Fred!!” one fan wrote. “Health is important. Look forward to when they can make it to the UK down the road. Get well soon, Fred,” another said. “Hope you feel better soon, Fred Durst! Love you guys,” added a third.