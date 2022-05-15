Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac Still Recovering After Positive COVID-19 Test

Though the world has begun to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still very much a presence in our lives. And though it no longer prevents venues from opening, a positive COVID test can still derail even the best-laid plans. Unfortunately for former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, this is the case for his European tour.

In a statement posted to Twitter, a representative of Buckingham shared the sad news. “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the postponement of Lindsey’s European tour,” it read. “Which had been due to begin next week. Along with other members of his band and crew, Lindsey contracted COVID-19 at the end of his latest North American tour, forcing that to end prematurely.”

“Unfortunately, he’s still recovering and has no choice but to move the upcoming tour to a later date. This is heartbreaking for Lindsey. He was so excited to come to Europe for the first time as a solo artist this spring. We’re currently working on rescheduling the dates and hope to have some news to share on that very soon.”

Thankfully, the tour is postponed, not canceled altogether. However, it’s still a distressing situation for both Lindsey Buckingham and his European fans.

Lindsey Buckingham Opens Up About Returning to Fleetwood Mac

Though Lindsey Buckingham still creates music, he does so under his own name rather than the iconic moniker, Fleetwood Mac. This is because Buckingham was released from the band back in 2018.

Stevie Nicks, the band’s leading lady, felt disrespected by Buckingham and gave her fellow Fleetwood Mac members an ultimatum. They could either fire him, or she would leave. The band chose Stevie, leaving Lindsey Buckingham on his own.

Despite an unpleasant departure from the band involving a lawsuit from Buckingham, the guitarist has always said he would be open to returning. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lindsey Buckingham gave his thoughts on the possibility of a Fleetwood Mac reunion.

“Mick [Fleetwood] — he didn’t want to see me go in the first place — but he’s talking about that,” Buckingham said. “I would never hang my hat on that. It’s really going to take Stevie coming to that point of view, and I haven’t spoken to Stevie in a long, long time, so I don’t know where that’s at. It’s certainly something that more than one person who is close to the situation has brought to me.”

Although Stevie Nicks still isn’t Buckingham’s biggest fan, as far as we know, Lindsey is open to returning to the band. “I wasn’t happy about how that went down,” Buckingham added. “It wasn’t so much that I felt slighted that I didn’t get to do yet another Fleetwood Mac tour, but I thought it really did not respect the legacy that we built, which was all about overcoming adversity.”