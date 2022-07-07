Lisa Marie Presley Speaks Out After ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart

Lisa Marie Presley celebrated the soundtrack of the Elvis Presley movie. The album, on Wednesday, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

On Wednesday night, Elvis’ only child posted the Billboard news. And she wrote: “The soundtrack for the Elvis movie is #1! It’s full of epic songs with epic and incredible artists that I am a huge fan of. Congrats to all of you and to Dave Cobb for producing it. Much Love~LMP”

The Soundtrack for the Elvis movie is #1!

It’s full of epic songs with epic and incredible artists that I am a huge fan of.

Congrats to all of you and to Dave Cobb for producing it. Much Love~LMP💙 #elvismovie #elvispresley #bazluhrmann #austinbutler #dojacat #eminem pic.twitter.com/1APCc6ctEs — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) July 7, 2022

First Single from Elvis Movie Soundtrack Hit Top 10 on Rap Charts

The movie took the traditional and beloved Elvis hits and gave them a contemporary sound. Country music star Kacey Musgraves sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” And Paravi performed “Suspicious Minds.” Then there are new songs with the artists sampling the King. How many times can you hear artists like CeeLo Green and Eminem using parts of “Jailhouse Rock” in their song “The King and I.”

The Elvis movie soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard soundtrack chart. The sales data was released, Wednesday. The soundtrack also ranks No. 26 on the Billboard 200 chart. And the soundtrack truly mixes music genres. The first single released from the album was Doja Cat’s “Vegas.” That song now ranks seventh on the Billboard rap chart. Overall, it ranks 34th in the top 40.

Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the movie, sings three songs on the soundtrack, including “Hound Dog.” But if you want to hear the King, he’s well represented. Mike Stoller, who wrote a number of Elvis hits, said he was pleased with Butler’s performance and the movie’s use of the King’s music.

He told Variety: “There’s about three different uses of ‘Hound Dog,’ including the original Big Mama Thorton version, and of course, there’s some ‘Jailhouse Rock’ in there. I thought the way they used the song ‘Trouble’ was very effective.”

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star in the Elvis movie. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Stoller Predicts Austin Butler Gets an Academy Award Nomination

Stoller predicts that Butler will receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. “It’s a very strong film,” he said. “I really like the movie. The kid who plays Elvis, Austin Butler, is a knockout as an actor, a dancer, and a singer.”

The soundtrack also includes the movie mix of Elvis singing “Unchained Melody.” There’s an interesting backstory. Film editors pulled the movie scene from one of Elvis’ final concerts. The event happened in Rapid City, South Dakota on June 21, 1977. Elvis sang a cover of “Unchained Melody.” And the concert was filmed for what evolved into Elvis’ final TV special. He died two months after the concert. Elvis played the piano and sang the song. RCA Records released the Elvis version in spring, 1978. And it reached No. 6 on the country charts.

Butler, wearing prosthetics to make him look like the 42-year-old Elvis, also sang the song for the movie. But in the end, movie editors spliced the concert footage into the film. Butler plays the piano, but then it flows seamlessly into Elvis singing the song.

The Elvis movie was released on June 24. Since then, it’s generated more than $121 million in box office revenue. That includes almost $75 million at the domestic box office.