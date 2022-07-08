LISTEN: Jason Aldean’s New Single ‘That’s What Tequila Does’ From ‘Macon’ Album

We just went six months without a new Jason Aldean single—but the hiatus finally ended yesterday when That’s What Tequila Does hit radio waves.

The single comes from his 2021 Macon album, which dropped on November 12, 2021. The record went straight to number 3 on the US Country charts and number 1 on the Indie Charts. But surprisingly, only two singles have come from it. The first, Trouble with a Heartbreak—which was Aldean’s 27th career chart-topper—was released in January.

And now, those of you who don’t own the album can expect to hear the second single on Country radio or your favorite streaming app. But you can get a quick fix by watching the video below.

“We had a chance to play this song at CMA Fest a couple weeks ago and the crowd’s reaction helped solidify this as the next single,” Aldean shared in a statement. “I’m looking forward to kicking things off on the road next week and I feel like this song is going to have a big moment during our set. I can’t wait to see what the fans think of it.”

Jason Aldean’s Recent Studio Albums Take Him Back to His Hometown Roots

The single’s album was one of two that Jason Aldean released recently. Macon was the first last fall and Georgia followed in April. As you can guess, the two were intended to be a set.

Furthermore, Macon, GA, is where the country crooner was born and raised. And he credits it for grooming him to be a star. The small southern town actually brought up other major names like the Allman Brothers and Otis Redding. And it was teaming with inspiration for other aspiring singers, just like Aldean.

“I kinda always felt like where I grew up and where I was from, ya know, had such a big impact on me as a person and a really big impact on music,” Alden said in a Twitter post last year. “I mean, growing up there it was a hotbed for music. For me, it sorta shaped my music and things that I like to sing about.”

My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my own way. pic.twitter.com/j2vOr15hUb — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 9, 2021

You can buy both albums in stores or on Spotify, Apple Music, or your other favorite streaming apps today.