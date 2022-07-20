LISTEN: Riley Green Teases New Song ‘Get Back Home’

Country musician Riley Green took to Instagram to tease a new song called “Get Back Home.”

The yet-to-be released song contains that vintage Riley Green sound fans love.

Fans quickly flooded the singer’s comment section to voice their opinions on the unreleased single. One user commented, “Need an album baddddd.” That comment currently has 87 likes and counting.

Another user wrote, “When do you ever put out a bad song? Oh wait that’s never.” Another user agreed, writing, “He just doesn’t miss.” A third user chimed in, writing, “They don’t make ‘em like that no more.”

Someone else requested that he release another album, writing, “Drop Mississippi or Me.”

The lyrics to the snippet he released are written below:

“How long’s it been since you heard ‘Neon Moon’?

Or danced in line in a bar in your cowgirl boots?

When’s the last time you even went in line,

Or smelled a honeysuckle growing on a vine

If you can’t see the stars from where you’re sitting,

I’d say something’s missing.

Maybe it’s a boy with a in a Bobcat, beer in his hand

That you thought you could do without.

Maybe it’s a front porch strumming the same chords

Baby missing you like hell right now.

If the grass ain’t as green as you thought it was,

Then a good ol’ boy might be good enough.

That’s something that you can only get back home.

So get back home.”

Riley Green’s Two New Tracks

In June, Riley Green released two new singles: “Wild Woman” and “Miles on Main.”

“Wild Woman” first appeared in a live performance in 2020. Green wrote the song with Brent Cobb and Erik Dylan. Cobb, whose cousin is producer Dave Cobb, has an impressive resume as a songwriter. He wrote “Tailgate Blues” for Luke Bryan, “Don’t It” for Kenny Chesney, and “Old Sh*t” by Miranda Lambert, among many others.

Riley Green first performed “Miles on Main” in 2021 during his Golden Saw Music Hall Series. The web series began in quarantine, and during it, Green performed songs from the Golden Saw Music Hall in his hometown of Jacksonville, Ala. The music hall was originally his great-grandparents’ home. Later, his family converted it into a music venue. Green also collaborated with Erik Dylan to write this song.

In May, Green released “Hell of a Way to Go.” He’s been churning out singles lately, indicating that he may be gearing up for a long-anticipated sophomore album.

Green released the Behind the Bar EP in 2021. However, the popular country singer hasn’t released a full-length effort since 2019. However, a live performance from Huntsville, Ala., We Out Here: Live, was released earlier this year in 2022.