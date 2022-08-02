LISTEN: Sheryl Crow Puts ‘Really Fun Summer Vibe’ on Post Malone Cover

Maybe it’s the ’90s kid in me, but when I think of the artist who best embodies summer, it’s Sheryl Crow. “All I Wanna Do”? “Everyday Is A Winding Road”? “Soak Up The Sun”? There’s just no question – Sheryl is the undisputed queen of summer. When you’re cruising to the beach with the top down and the wind in your hair, there’s no better choice of music.

And this year, she’s back with another fantastic poolside jam. This time, however, it’s not an original but a spin on a song by another popular, somewhat unexpected, singer – Post Malone.

Sheryl Crow’s newest hit is a cover of Post Malone’s 2019 summer single “Circles,” which topped the charts for three weeks straight following its release. Take a listen to the upbeat cover below:

The song has been out for less than a day, but fans are already heaping praise on the pop singer. “She is singing it like she wrote it. I love it. Proving she’s still got it,” one fan wrote.

“I love the original and love this even better,” another said. “It does my musical heart good to know that Sheryl loves this song enough to cover it this well,” added a third.

Sheryl Crow Announces Release of Her Post Malone Cover

Overjoyed by her creation, the award-winning singer took to social media to announce the release of the track herself. While relaxing at home with her adorable french bulldog Buster, Sheryl Crow shared the exciting news.

“Hey guys, I have some great news – at least, it’s great to me. I have a new song coming out today,” she said. “And it’s a Post Malone song.”

“We recorded ‘Circles’ and I love it, I think it’s really cool. I’m a big Post Malone fan,” she continued. “Love his songwriting. So we recorded ‘Circles,’ and it’s got a really fun summer vibe. So, I hope you like it! It is out today.”

NEW SONG OUT TODAY! I’m such a fan of @PostMalone’s songwriting. It’s always fun to take a great song and put your own stamp on it! Listen here –https://t.co/LyezDHQ4qA pic.twitter.com/LaJ1RZkKFd — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 2, 2022

Though Post Malone veers in the direction of hip hop in most of his songs, he’s cited a wide variety of artists, from Bob Dylan to My Chemical Romance to Kanye West as influences. It’s not at all difficult to believe that he’s a Sheryl Crow fan as well.

Post Malone has yet to respond to the cover. As a fellow ’90s kid, however, he’ll no doubt understand and appreciate what a high honor it is to be covered by the queen of summer herself, Sheryl Crow.