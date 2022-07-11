LISTEN: Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Covers Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’ in New Duet With Josh Groban

Rita Wilson has covered Fleetwood Mac’s classic rock music standard “Songbird” for her upcoming duets and concepts album. On the song, she teamed up with Josh Groban, who was hand-picked for her by the actress and singer. Groban’s rich vocals blend perfectly with Wilson’s. Listen below.

Rita Wilson shed some light on the collaboration with Groban. “It came about because I love duets and I have a project of duets that is coming soon,” she told Extra. “Josh was one of the people I’ve always wanted to sing with. I reached out to him and he loved this song as much as I did, so that’s how it ended up.”

Rita shared in a previous statement her long-standing love for the 1977 Fleetwood Mac classic. “Songbird” has “always been a song that has gone straight to my soul. The simplicity of the lyrics and melody make it so powerful. It’s as if you’re eavesdropping on the most intimate of conversations,” Wilson said. She also elaborated on how special it was to share the son with Josh Groban. “Singing this as a duet with Josh Groban allowed the imaginary conversation I had in my head to live with these two lovers, who may have been experiencing this exchange for the first time in their lives.”

Details on Wilson’s duet’s project have yet to be announced. However, it is expected to drop later in 2022. Rita Wilson is not new to the music industry, though. Previously, she has recorded with Dolly Parton and Monica. She also contributed her voice for a cover of “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley on the Grammy-nominated Blues Traveler album.

Rita also had a recent experience recording Hip Hop

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first American celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 in March of 2020. Wilson released a video of herself rapping along flawlessly to Naughty By Nature’s 1992 hit “Hip Hop Hooray” while quarantined in Australia. The clip quickly went viral.

“When I pushed ‘send’ I thought ‘Well I’m going to get completely trashed for this, and people will think it’s insane, and Naughty By Nature will be trolling me on the Internet,’ ” she told NPR.

However, the video actually impressed Vin Rock, one of the members of Naughty by Nature. “All I recall is working my social media late at night, and someone inboxed me and said ‘Hey Vin have you seen this?’ ” Rock said. “And I went to the page and I saw Rita just spitting the lyrics, and she was killing it!”

Rita Wilson and Rock eventually linked up and agreed to collaborate. Together with his group, they recorded an official remix of “Hip Hop Hooray”. The proceeds went directly towards the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to support members of the music community.