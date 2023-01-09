Award-winning performer Lizzo has some thoughts on cancel culture, noting that this popular phenomenon which aims to “cancel” something for a variety of reasons has become overly ‘trendy.” Lizzo continues in viral her statement to say that many people who are engaging in cancel culture are misusing the intent. And, she says, the efforts often end up being misdirected.

Lizzo Blasts Cancel Culture Comparing It To “Appropriation”

Grammy Award winner Lizzo is sharing her thoughts on the popular phenomenon often referred to as “cancel culture.” According to the About Damn Time singer, cancel culture is just a trendy option. However, this has led to the cancel culture trend to becoming “misused and misdirected.”

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart,” the star says of her thoughts on cancel culture as a whole.

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused, and misdirected,” Lizzo adds. She continues with her point noting that she hopes this overuse will come to an end. And, she says, we can once again “focus our outrage on the real problems.”

After tweeting the message, Lizzo’s followers swiftly chimed in with their reactions.

Absolutely ❤️ There are very real issues that warrant outrage… I sometimes wonder if cancel culture stems from people feeling impotent against those bigger issues, so they go after simpler targets to feel better about themselves, like they did something. — Jessica Ballinger (@BallingerMom) January 8, 2023

The Award Winning Artist Has Faced Social Media Backlash Herself

Last summer, Lizzo found herself in the hot seat as some called out a lyric in her hit song GRRRLS. Some claimed online that Lizzo’s use of the word “spaz” in her song was an “ableist slur.” However, Lizzo was quick to note that she was unaware of this connotation adding that for her this term means to “go off, turn up.” She did, however, change the lyric to calm the protests.

This change in her lyrics did not stop the naysayers, though. And Lizzo soon found herself defending the move to adjust the song in response to the backlash.

“Nina Simone changed lyrics — is she not an artist?” Lizzo says of her decision to change the song.

“Language changes generationally; Nina Simone said you cannot be an artist and not reflect the times,” the singer continues. “So am I not being an artist and reflecting the times and learning, listening to people, and making a conscious change in the way we treat language, and [helping] people in the way we treat people in the future?”