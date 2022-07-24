LOOK: Blake Shelton Looks Like Rip Wheeler in His Epic National Cowboy Day Photo

With it being National Cowboy Day on Saturday, Blake Shelton didn’t want to be left out of the action and this photo is just great. Shelton, who spends a lot of his time as a coach on The Voice, dropped this image on Twitter. In fact, he looks pretty serious right here. We also think that Shelton kind of reminds us of another cowboy, Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser on Yellowstone. Take a look for yourself and see if you can see a resemblance to Rip, too.

Fans were digging this photo of Shelton. Shelton also is busy being the husband of Gwen Stefani, who also is on The Voice. Season 22 of the popular music show will pop up in the fall, so tune in to NBC and see who will win. Speaking of the happy couple, Stefani is calling her return to the show with hubby Shelton “surreal.”

“Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal,” Stefani said in an interview with NBC Insider. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

Blake Shelton Offered Up Some Information About New TV Show

Let’s get back to Shelton himself. He has another TV show coming up titled Barmageddon and he’ll cohost it with Carson Daly. He even teased the show with this tweet on his Twitter account.

In an earlier announcement, Shelton shared this bit of news about it. He and Daly have been pals since working together on The Voice. “Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Meanwhile, he will be able to see his name along with many other celebrities on one of America’s favorite monuments. No, we’re not talking about Mount Rushmore here. In 2023, Blake Shelton will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He’ll be honored in the Recording category. It’s quite an honor for him as Shelton will join some of the greatest names in the entertainment industry. When visiting Hollywood, Shelton and his family will be able to see his name among the stars.

Of course, his mark has been indelibly made in the world of country music. Shelton’s fans love his recordings and they will be able to flock to Tinseltown and see that honor as well. Imagine many of them just enjoying themselves along the famed space during a holiday trip.